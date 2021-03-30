St. Albans City Park is gearing up for a variety of springtime events, beginning this weekend with a holiday family favorite and continuing with the return of a perennially popular outdoor attraction next month.
Easter Egg Hunt
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its annual Easter Egg hunt at the park, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.
More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the park, each containing candy for their fortunate finders. Special prizes will also be available in each of the age categories, such as a bicycle donated by John’s Cyclery.
Batman and the Batmobile and Wonder Woman will be on site, too, on Saturday, to meet with children and pose for photographs.
Free face painting for children will be offered as well.
Homemade pepperoni and cinnamon rolls will be available for purchase during the hunt.
The age groups for egg hunting are:
• 3-4-year-olds: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
• 5-6-year-olds: 11:30 a.m. to noon
• 7-9-year-olds: noon to 12:30 p.m.
• 10-12-year-olds: 12:30 to 1 p.m.
• Special needs: 1 p.m.
Social distancing measures will be in effect during Saturday’s activities.
Nature Hikes
After their cancellations imposed by COVID-19 concerns in 2020, the “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” spring nature hikes are slated to return to the great outdoors of the St. Albans City Park Nature Trail next month.
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the seventh annual “Take a Walk on The Wild Side” spring nature hikes, themed “Soaring into Nature,” from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.
Registration will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Once registered, participants can take self-guided hikes at their own preferred pace. Trail maps will be provided. Naturalists from the Kanawha Valley Chapter of West Virginia Master Naturalists, West Virginia Native Plant Society, and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be stationed along the trail for assistance and support.
“Hikers will hike at their own pace and will watch for identification cards along the trail that identify local plants, animals, and trees that they might see while hiking,” said Debbie Keener, a trail volunteer and event organizer.
Photographers will also be able to receive tips on lighting, focus, subject set-up, and general photography from professional photographers Justin Waybright and Shannon Shank on the trail.
Donations will be accepted, Keener added.
Those attending the hikes are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing at the park. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to registered visitors.
“Due to the nature of the COVID-19 requirements, we will not have food or drinks, large groups hiking the trail together, information booths, hands-on displays, special programs for crafts or take-homes,” Keener said.
“We are also inviting participants to post photos they take along the trail on our Facebook page, ‘St. Albans WV City Park Take A Walk On The Wild Side Spring Nature Hikes,’” she said.
Along with flower, bird, and photo-op hikes, the free, family-oriented events will include story walks from 9 to 11 a.m., rain barrel kit sales, and a scavenger hunt.
“This year, the Kanawha County Library-St. Albans Branch will host and sponsor a Story Walk along the trail. The Story Walk is a unique way for children and families to read a book together while walking along the trail. ‘My River’ by Shari Halpern is the book that young participants will read as they hike,” said Keener.
“The St. Albans MS4-Stormwater Program will provide rain barrel kits that include barrel and downspout fixtures,” she said. Each kit will cost $20,” she said.
Education ambassadors from the Three Rivers Avian Center will be at St. Albans City Park during the hikes to present the “West Virginia Wings of Wonder Birds of Prey” program. The TRAC’s live presentation will include hawks, owls, a falcon, and a bald eagle. These programs are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Hikers are also welcome to take part in a Nature Scavenger Hunt or collect prize medallions placed along the trail. Prizes to be awarded include outdoor getaway stays, kayak rentals, golf packages, and more. Prize sponsors include the Moses Auto Group, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources-State Parks, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia Mountain Rail Adventures, the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, Kenny and Debbie Sutton, Linda Costilow, Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes, Angela’s on the River, Stones-N-Stuff Jewelry, and the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department.
For additional information, contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625 or visit the department’s page on Facebook.