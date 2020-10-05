While social distancing and county safety requirements will be observed to minimize health risks, the heart-jolting thrills will still go on at the annual Haunted Trail later this month at St. Albans City Park.
Cognizant of COVID-19 social gathering challenges, members of the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and others in the community have been meeting for several weeks to discuss, create, and prepare a pulse-pounding, pre-Halloween event to provide plenty of family-friendly scares and surprises on the Haunted Trail.
St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy said last week the annual trail is primarily the product of volunteers. He said approximately 60 volunteers pitched in for last year's Haunted Trail.
"Most of our people are volunteers just from throughout the community," he explained. "At St. Albans Parks and Recreation, we sweeten the pot a little bit. If they work all four nights of the trail, they get a pass to the city swimming pool for the next summer. That's for kids and adults."
The Haunted Trail is slated to be open from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24. Admission is $5 per person each night.
At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, Tweedy and other trail staff will conduct a pumpkin-painting activity for children prior to that evening's opening of the haunted trail. Painting will take place at the City Park ball field, he said.
"We'll space out the tables and give them small pumpkins to paint."
Tweedy said the current volatility of events in the COVID-19 climate has required some brainstorming and pivoting to fashion the trail and its attractions in a safe-but-scary manner this year.
"We've set areas out on the trail, and most of us have improvised this year," said Tweedy. "In years past, we had a hayride parked at the ball field that would take people up to the trail, but we can't do that this year with the COVID-19 situation. We also had to close the maze we've had in other years. We will also alternate the entry and exit.
"We've been fortunate to do more things than what I anticipated," Tweedy said of Parks and Recreation events since March. "We follow the guidelines and all that. We've been blessed so far and hope to continue on with activities like this for the public."
Tweedy said the trail thrills shouldn't be too intense for those daring to undertake them. "Everybody scares differently. Some adults really scare easily, and some kids go throughout without anything bothering them," he said.
"We have a church group involved with the trails. They like to get out there and scare."
St. Albans City Park is located at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.
For updates on the Haunted Trail status under fluid COVID-19 safety policies, visit the "SA City Park" page on Facebook.