The St. Albans Farmers Market will open for the 2021 season this weekend and continue through early October, according to Terri Yates, who founded and launched the popular community marketplace in 2019.
After pitching the idea to — and gaining hearty approval from — St. Albans Mayor Scott James, Yates started building contacts and connections to form the Farmers Market. She also visited the Bridgeport Farmers Market for pointers.
The Farmers Market’s original location was the St. Albans Roadside Park, she said, met with an encouraging public response when it made its debut two years ago.
“The community was very supportive; we had more than 200 people come out for our opening,” Yates said. “We moved to the Loop last year to be closer to Main Street businesses.”
The St. Albans Farmers Market will open for the upcoming year on Saturday, June 12, at the downtown St. Albans Loop. Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The rest of the Farmers Market calendar is as follows:
• Friday, June 18, 6 to 8 p.m.: YakFest Evening Market, St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, July 10, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, July 17, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, July 31, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Aug. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Aug. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Founders Day, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Albans Loop
• Saturday, Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., last day of the Farmers Market, at the Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, 2600 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans.
Local vendors, who may not be on site during each Farmers Market, include: Country Roads Canning, Country Roads Soap Company, Dice & Beard, Elk Valley Crafters, J&J’s Market Garden, K&K’s Kitchen, Mindy’s Kountry Delights, Mountain Top Meadow, Plane & Fancy Woodworking, the Ronk Family Farm, Thankful Valley Farms, the Whittington Farm, and Wired Possum Coffee. Vendors can be contacted beforehand to ascertain their schedules for each market.
Musicians and food trucks often participate weekly during the St. Albans Farmers Market, as well, Yates noted. “We hope to have live music on Saturdays when they’re available. The Kanawha Tradition, which plays kind of a Vandalia Gathering style of music, will be there this weekend.
“We also have things for the kids — a little tent set up for them to enjoy the market and make crafts.”
For additional information, including vendor details and weekly updates, visit www.saintalbanswvfarmersmarket.com or the St. Albans Farmers Market Facebook page. Information is also available by calling 304-727-2753. Email correspondence can be addressed to saintalbansfarmersmarket@gmail.com.