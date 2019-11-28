St. Albans Festival of Lights premieres this week

The holiday season will become a lot brighter this week and for several evenings to come, as St. Albans City Park will again present the dazzling St. Albans Festival of Lights in 2019, beginning on Friday, Nov. 29.
Now in its 31st year, the extravagant holiday light display will be open to the public from 6 until 9 p.m. through Dec. 26, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
While the festival is free to attend, monetary or nonperishable food donations will be accepted each evening to support area churches and nonprofit food banks. All proceeds from financial donations are used to fund the festival with new displays and operating costs.
“Some of the new displays this year include an updated tunnel of lights, the lamp from ‘A Christmas Story,’ a Red Dragon, a Deputy Dawg lamp and some other new stuff, along with all the other beautiful displays from previous years that everyone enjoys,” St. Albans Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy said in an email.
The Festival of Lights will also include Santa Claus on the premises, Tweedy said. The Santa House will be open at the park during the display hours, with hot chocolate, cookies and coffee available to visitors by donation payment.
Pictures with Santa Claus (with a candy cane included) will cost $5. Visitors are welcome to use their own cameras to take photographs.
The Festival of Lights is a dog-friendly venue, provided all canines are on leashes.
The Festival of Lights hosts an estimated 50,000 visitors a year.
St. Albans City Park is located at 71 City Park Road in St. Albans.
For directions to the park or to receive more information, contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625, follow “St. Albans Festival of Lights” on Facebook or visit www.salights.com.