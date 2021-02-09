More than $400 worth of brand new coats were donated to the Operation Warm coat drive undertaken and coordinated in recent months at the Anytime Fitness gym and fitness center in St. Albans.
The collected coats are being distributed to students at Weimer Elementary School in St. Albans, said Anytime Fitness Marketing Director Josie Hanna.
Fundraising efforts and the collection of donations started last October, Hanna said, although the program has been a yearly endeavor among various area Anytime Fitness locations.
“Every year, we do a coat drive where we partner with a nonprofit, Operation Warm. They’re an avenue to provide new winter coats for kids at a discounted rate for us for distribute throughout the community,” Hanna explained. “We’ve been working with them with several years.”
She said the annual coat drive also involves four other Anytime Fitness centers in the region, including Kanawha City, Teays Valley, Oak Hill, and Ashland, Kentucky. For the combined locations, Hanna said, just slightly under $4,000 worth of new coats were donated to this year’s effort.
“This year we partnered with Weimer Elementary. We look within the community to make sure items are going to go to the homes they’re intended,” she said.
Anytime Fitness is located at 1433 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The Kanawha City center is located at the Shops at Kanawha at 5705 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Charleston.
Based in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, Operation Warm manufactures coats for distribution to more than 1,200 communities throughout North America. According to the Operation Warm website, since its founding in 1989, the nonprofit has distributed more than three-and-a-half million coats.