St. Albans horror author London Blue, along with fellow authors Linly Marcum from Logan and Paul Lubaczewski from Bramwell, will attend the inaugural West Virginia Paranormal Tourism Conference on Saturday, April 9.
Hosted by the Charleston Ghost Tour Company and Haunted Beckley, Saturday’s conference will take place at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre at 403 Neville St. in Beckley. It will begin at noon. Admission is $10 per person for the family-friendly event; children ages 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Guest speakers are scheduled throughout the day, with Blue, Marcum, and Lubaczewski to speak starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The convention will also feature multiple vendors, including representatives from West Virginia’s most haunted locations, paranormal investigators, psychics, oddity and antique dealers, and more. Keynote speaker Dr. Kristy Summer with Soul Sisters from Florida will give a presentation.
Additional activities included are courses in Ghost Hunting 101, advanced paranormal investigating, and ghost walks.
Blue, with the assistance of local editors Jennifer Wright and Linly Marcum and area artists Christopher Herdman and Raven Starr, is creating a special surprise piece in honor of this first-ever event. Rare, first-edition copies of this sneak peek booklet, with multiple autographs, will be available exclusively at the convention. The booklet of cryptid shorts introduces sample tales of London’s new work in progress on an extended book version with the anticipated release by the end of 2022.
Additionally, those who check in with Blue at the convention in person and show what social media platform they are following her on will be entered into a drawing for a free, autographed copy of one of her books.
Living in a haunted house as a child, Blue (the pen name of T.R. Letart) became interested in horror at a young age. The lifelong Kanawha County resident is a member of the West Virginia Writer’s Group, Horror Writers Association (International), Horror Writers Association-West Virginia Chapter, the St. Albans Writers Club, and the Appalachian Paranormal Investigative Society. Her website address is wvlondonblue.com.
The West Virginia Paranormal Tourism Conference will open at noon on Friday, April 8.