The St. Albans Branch Library reopened to the public on Dec. 3.
The library had been closed since March, due to old and worn carpet becoming a tripping hazard to patrons. The carpet has now been replaced.
Due to the repair work and COVID-19 precautions, only curbside services were available during the closure.
The St. Albans Branch Library will undergo additional internal repairs in coming months, such as replacing the elevator and patching the roof. Work is expected to begin on those projects at the beginning of 2021.
Face coverings and social distancing remain in practice at the library branch. A maximum capacity of 11 patrons at one time in the St. Albans Branch Library is in effect, in coordination with public health recommendations.
For more information and updates, visit the Kanawha County Public Library website at www.kanawhalibrary.org.
The St. Albans Public Library is located at 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans. The telephone number is 304-722-4244.