St. Albans Appalachian acoustic singer-songwriter Anne Melton will provide a lunchtime soundtrack for seniors and other diners on Monday, July 25.
Melton will sing and play guitar during the regular weekday luncheon to be served at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services offices on Charleston’s West Side. Her scheduled performance time is 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Monday.
The luncheon, featuring meatloaf and dessert among the menu items, will be preceded by bingo games, which are scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m.
Melton performs original music derived from her experiences growing up in St. Albans and navigating her way through life so far. She specializes in flat-picking and enjoys rearranging covers of other songs to make them her own.
“I was born and raised in St. Albans. I’m currently attending West Virginia University through the Air Force ROTC and planning to major in engineering,” Melton said last week.
“Music-wise, I’ve been playing guitar since I was 5 or 6 years old. Originally, I was self-taught, until I was about 14 or 15. Then I started taking lessons from Robin Kessinger, who is also a St. Albans native and is a nationally known flat-picker,” she said.
Melton began composing her own music about four years ago. “Most of my music revolves around my life,” the 19-year-old explained. “It’s about everything I’ve seen and been through and things I love about our state, as well as things that aren’t talked about very often.”
She performs at venues spanning the Kanawha Valley, frequently at the Coal River Coffee Company on Olde Main Plaza in her hometown, adding that its owner-operators, Michael and Rachel Ervin, have been extremely supportive of her music since they and Melton met.
“Since I started school at WVU, I’ve begun to introduce myself into the music scene there, playing at some venues in Morgantown,” she said. “I plan to record some of my original music with a friend of mine in Morgantown.
“I already have music out online through the streaming services. There’s a raw acoustic album my dad and I recorded in my living room two-and-a-half years ago. It was really fun, but I want to dive more into the professional recording side of things.”
Melton said she was “more than happy” to accept the KVSS’ invitation to perform for their clients. “I love taking on a challenge, like new songs that I’ve never played before or finding songs everyone knows and turning them into my own. It’s a really fun experience to get my music out.
“My goal is to just entertain for the community. I want to do what I can, to perform whenever and wherever I can. It’s not about the money; I don’t care about that stuff. I just do it because I’m passionate about it,” Melton said.
Melton is also scheduled to perform at the St. Albans Heritage Festival, celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary, in downtown St. Albans on Saturday, Aug. 6. “I was supposed to be out of town that weekend,” she said, “but when that fell through, I was more than excited to be able to play the venue.”
More information regarding Melton, her music, and her upcoming performances is posted on her personal Facebook page, “Anne Melton,” as well as the separate “Anne Melton Music” Facebook page.
Along with the 11:45 weekday luncheons, other activities scheduled this month at KVSS include Zumba classes at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20; Friday, July 22; Wednesday, July 27, and Friday, July 29; a jewelry craft make-and-take earrings program at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21; an Advanced Tai Chi for Osteoarthritis class at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21; and a beginners’ Tai Chi class at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
The Kanawha Valley Senior Services headquarters is located at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. For more information about Monday’s events and other KVSS programs and services, phone 304-348-0707 or visit www.kvss.org.