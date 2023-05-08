One might say Hope sings eternal, but that would be somewhat hyperbolic for one to say.
In truth, however, St. Albans singer/songwriter Makenna Hope will be plenty busy performing at a quartet of venues this month and sharing songs that blend her Appalachian and folk roots with an alt influence.
First, Hope will be part of the entertainment line-up at the Coal River Songwriters Festival from 7 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $10 each for the inaugural event.
Along with Hope, local musicians scheduled to perform sets at the festival include Joe Bird, Abby Blackner, Jeremy Cook, Justin Dawson, Matthew Green, John Hale, Richard Hill, Chet Lowther, Khegan McLane, Anne Melton, Lydia Sturm, Matthew Thomas, James Townsend, Lydia Ward, and Robert Wilson.
Hope said she and fellow musicians have performed at a local open mic venue for “two-ish” years, and her friend, Chris Sutton, is one of the organizers of Saturday’s first-time festival. “We’ve become a close-knit family through the open mic nights, and Chris wanted to show that off a bit,” she explained.
On Wednesday, May 17, Hope will provide musical entertainment at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services headquarters at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. As part of KVSS’ Older Americans Month observance, she’s slated to sing during lunch, which will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the senior center. (KVSS will offer bingo and prizes preceding her performance, with games getting underway at 10:30 a.m., and, afterward, a speaker will discuss a new home modification program for seniors from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.; call 304-348-0707 for further details.)
Hope will be singing on the following day, Thursday, May 18, as well, at the Art After Dark program at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Following the monthly Downtown Charleston Art Walks, Art After Dark performances take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum.
Hope will return to her hometown to take part in the Dragonpalooza St. Albans Beer and Music Festival on Saturday, May 20. The festival is scheduled for noon until 10 p.m. at St. Albans City Park.
She will perform on the Eyewitness News WCHS/Fox11 Acoustic Stage and be joined during the day by other area performers there and on the Main Stage.
“I’ve been playing since I was 7 years old,” Hope said. “That was in competitions like Riverfest that used be in St. Albans; that was the only way a 7-year-old could sing on stage. At around age 13, I started doing three-hour gigs at restaurants, and it kind of went from there. I forced my way into the fair and festival fields, restaurants, anything I could get my hands on.
“Music is my full-time job,” she said about her hectic, peripatetic performance schedule. “Last week, I had a show every day. I felt that a lot of jobs are not as flexible as I like. Music is what I want to do.
“My songs are predominately original,” Hope added, “but I do some covers. It’s such a wide array of music I love, and I have fun singing them.”
Asked to define her genre or “style,” Hope said it’s primarily Americana folk. “Half of my set is by myself, and the other half is with my guitarist, James Townsend.”
Hope is also a guitarist and plays a few other instruments. “I mostly play guitar; I’m very mediocre on the others and don’t play them in public,” she said in self-critique.
For more information about her upcoming stage appearances (including FestivALL in Charleston in June), go to makennahopemusic.com.