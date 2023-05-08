Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One might say Hope sings eternal, but that would be somewhat hyperbolic for one to say.

In truth, however, St. Albans singer/songwriter Makenna Hope will be plenty busy performing at a quartet of venues this month and sharing songs that blend her Appalachian and folk roots with an alt influence.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you