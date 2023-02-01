Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cityofstalbans

St. Albans has been recognized as one of the top 50 travel destinations for 2023 by Forbes Advisor. Photo courtesy City of St. Albans

Along with Corsica, Chattanooga and other diverse destinations around the world, ranging from small town Americana to remote and exotic, Forbes Advisor editors Caroline Lupini and Dia Adams have recognized St. Albans as one of their "Best Places to Travel in 2023" in a recent edition of the consumer-oriented publication.

St. Albans was selected as one of the editors' 50 destination standouts for the year. (The full list can be accessed via www.forbes.com/advisor.) The review of the city by Forbes Advisor staff member Glen Luke Flanagan reads: "St. Albans is a small, charming West Virginia town approximately a half-hour drive from the state capital of Charleston. Whether you want to get out and enjoy nature or stay in town and explore the restaurant scene, this Mountain State gem is great for a relaxing getaway.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you