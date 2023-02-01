Along with Corsica, Chattanooga and other diverse destinations around the world, ranging from small town Americana to remote and exotic, Forbes Advisor editors Caroline Lupini and Dia Adams have recognized St. Albans as one of their "Best Places to Travel in 2023" in a recent edition of the consumer-oriented publication.
St. Albans was selected as one of the editors' 50 destination standouts for the year. (The full list can be accessed via www.forbes.com/advisor.) The review of the city by Forbes Advisor staff member Glen Luke Flanagan reads: "St. Albans is a small, charming West Virginia town approximately a half-hour drive from the state capital of Charleston. Whether you want to get out and enjoy nature or stay in town and explore the restaurant scene, this Mountain State gem is great for a relaxing getaway.
"It’s also rich in history -- the area was home to several Native American cultures, including the Adena, Fort Ancient, Moneton, and Shawnee, according to the town’s website," Flanagan wrote.
The Forbes Advisor profile further encourages readers to visit St. Albans to possibly spend a night (or more) in an Airbnb in the city or nearby, and experience Olde Main by enjoying coffee at Coal River Coffee Company and sampling a range of beverages and a bar-b-queterie board at The Tap.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James said he was alerted about the Forbes distinction in a text from former city resident Willie Burdette. "He sent me the write-up from WBOY, the TV news station in Clarksburg," James said. "I'm extremely proud. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it -- it was a surprise for St. Albans to be recognized as one of the top 50 travel designations around the world by Forbes, a very reputable and highly thought-of magazine.
"It was very impressive to me that St. Albans is on that list. St. Albans is getting on the map. It's not only good for the city, but it's good for the whole state of West Virginia that a small community is being recognized like it is by Forbes magazine. I think it's well deserved and due to the businesses, volunteers and citizens of our community," the mayor added.
"Our small, charming town is gathering attention," St. Albans Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Deb Austin Brown said. "People are noticing the growth and change. Not just the people in the area, but people from around the country.
"The St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work building commerce and community in town since 1932. The last four years have been especially productive. Main Street has taken the lead. Coal River Coffee opened and became the hub of our town where people meet friends and listen to live music -- and has been joined by so many new businesses: The Tap, Crafts of the Coal Ice Cream, Valley Naturals, Brandi’s Emporium, The Parlor, Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes, Twisted Treasures Antique Store and Airbnb, among others. They join anchor store classics like Colonial Interiors, The Village Sampler and Chandler's Floor Covering. Young entrepreneurs looked into the empty store windows of the past and saw their futures. They have found Main Street to be the perfect home for their businesses," Brown said.
She said Main Street festivals attract thousands of people to St. Albans annually. One of them, Yak Fest, is a two-day celebration that coincides with the annual Tour de Coal 11-mile kayak float on the Coal River, she said. "The two events bring about 12,000 people to town each June. Other festivals throughout the year draw huge crowds: Heritage Day, a spring and fall Pub Crawl and the Fall Y’all Chili Cook-Off. Our RAILS Train Day festival is held on the brick street of the Train Depot in the historic train district. It is a grand family affair -- kids get train rides on the brick street, engineer caps and wooden train whistles -- all for free.
"After people visit town for one of these festival events," Brown said, "they not only come back each year, but also they spread the good news about St. Albans -- resulting in even more visitors. Growing is now what St. Albans does best."
She added that St. Albans residents contribute to the city's charm and allure, making visitors feel welcome and "right at home." "In St. Albans, good character and kindness live here. It’s no wonder that Forbes sought us out. There is nothing quite like the charm and appeal of small-town America to attract visitors who may like a change from the hustle and bustle of large cities in global tourist locations.
"We hope people will come and sit by our river, enjoy our trees and parks, take a boat ride, shop our stores, eat in our restaurants, sit on one of the new 13 benches on Main Street, and meet some of the state’s best people. In St. Albans, our welcoming kindness is truly heartfelt," Brown said.
Coal River Group Chairman Bill Currey concurred with Brown's sentiments, particularly regarding St. Albans' burgeoning outdoor appeal.
"We see the growth in out-of-state interest in our many outdoor adventure venues," Currey said. "The Tour De Coal has been drawing visitors from throughout the U.S. for the past 20 years.
"People are looking for different places to visit, and West Virginia has a huge number of choices for people to select from. It's a different market today, and folks don't look so much for golf courses and high-priced hotels. They want action, particularly flatwater river trails. It's the in thing, and we are seeing over 18,000 paddlers and even more coming each year to our most rural areas of the Coal River Water Trail."
Currey said the area provides an ample selection of bed-and-breakfasts and owner-run, Vrbo-managed spaces for tourists who come to St. Albans. "Just go to www.vrbo and put in St. Albans, Boone County and take your pick," he said. "The Hatfield and McCoy Trail system in Boone County has helped tremendously with the growth of lodging in our region. But the fact is, the demand for rooms for outdoor adventure enthusiasts has grown tremendously over the past decade. The Coal River Group has created much demand with its programs, and the City of St. Albans has created the entertainment, food, craft beer, and great shopping that these new folks want. Thus, the Forbes writers recognize these subtle changes around the nation and we benefit from their publicity."