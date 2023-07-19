Just about everybody loved Charlie Brown -- and most who didn't at first would eventually warm up to the ebullient -- and seemingly ever-present -- black and tan beagle with an impressive school attendance pedigree.
Charlie Brown was the family dog of Julia Black when she grew up in St. Albans in the late 1960s and early '70s (her maiden name was Kennedy). Black has chronicled many of Charlie's true-life adventures at home and school in a trio of children's books under the "Charlie and the Vine Street Gang" umbrella: "Meet Charlie," "Highlawn Days" and "Charlie Becomes a Red Dragon."
"I grew up in St. Albans on Vine Street," said Black, who lives in Jackson County and works as a surgical nurse at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley. "We had a bigger gang on Vine Street, but there was my brother, Patrick; a neighbor, Bill Keeler; and my best friend, Kristi Estep. We're still all best friends.
"The reason I did the third book was because, when I was a senior, the principal begged me to let Charlie Brown walk at graduation with me. Charlie would roam the hallways, he knew my schedule and my brother's schedule. When the bell rang, he would already be in one of our classes, already sitting down. The teachers just let him stay. He went to the cafeteria for two lunch periods. People fed him. They'd let him do that.
"In the third book, we were in the state championships and having a big pep rally in the gym. Charlie just suddenly walked into the gym and walked across the floor. Everybody just stood up and gave him a standing ovation.
"He was a mascot. He was in the yearbooks. He was just always at school when we were. When we went to Highlawn Grade School, that principal hated the dog -- we were in the office a lot. Charlie learned to stick his head in my classroom window, so the teacher would let him come in and she just loved him."
Black's desire to tell Charlie's tales in print was born while she was cleaning the home of her late parents and began reminiscing about her school days with her pet of 17 years who died in 1981 while Black was in college. That led her to seek some personal closure with Charlie.
"I didn't let him walk at graduation," she recounted. "I went on to college; it was kind of like 'Puff the Magic Dragon.' ... I had always regretted not letting him walk. I thought I'd do the book pretty much as a tribute.
"My dad hated that dog when he first showed up. He wanted to get rid of it. That's what the first book is about, how we finally got our dad to let us adopt him. But then he ended up being his biggest fan -- he loved him more than anybody. Everybody around my age in St. Albans remembers Charlie. I thought a book would do really well in St. Albans. As a tribute to my parents, I wanted Charlie to graduate finally. That's really the reason -- I wanted Charlie to finish that journey. I was too embarrassed to have him walk with me, and I should have let him finish the journey. I kick myself for that. The whole school would have enjoyed it. I was just too shy to do it."
A few years ago, Black put words to paper (or computer screen, if you will) and started looking for an illustrator for her manuscript. Asking a Taylor Books cashier one day if she knew any candidates, the employee suggested Ashley Teets of Charlotte, North Carolina, immediately and gave Black Teets' telephone number. Black contacted Teets, and they met a week later at the West Virginia Book Festival where Teets had reserved a booth months before. In an added dash of serendipity, Teets introduced Black to her mother, who publishes Headline Books in Terra Alta and agreed to publish Black's prose in 2017 as well as the two following books.
"When I started, I didn't realize it was a lot of work and a lot of expense," Black said of her early experiences as an author. "And then the book came out, and I think people were kind of amazed. I mean, I'm a surgical nurse and I graduated at the top of my class. One of my husband's friends said, 'I didn't know you were smart enough to write a book, Julia.'"
Given the otherwise encouraging comments she received, Black was determined to write her second in the trilogy, "Highlawn Days." She finished the third book, "Charlie Becomes a Red Dragon," as the COVID-19 pandemic started to subside.
Black expressed gratitude to Donnie and Missy Frame, owners of the Rivers Edge Cafe in St. Albans, who have let her conduct frequent book signings at their business (she will resume signings on Fridays in mid-August there). "I've had teachers come and buy books. I'll see people I haven't seen in forever and we'll reminisce. It's really a lot of fun."
Black also praised her husband, Byron; St. Albans Mayor Scott James; friends; and family members, including sister Robin and brother Patrick, for their support of her writing endeavors.
She has taken her books to schools throughout Kanawha County and as far as Maryland, where several teachers have purchased them for their classrooms. The first two books are geared more for kindergarten through sixth grade students, she said, "unless you're from St. Albans and you want to read about Charlie. I've had a lot of adults say, 'I enjoyed that book.' I think the 'Charlie Becomes a Red Dragon' book is for any age, especially if you're from St. Albans."
Black said it's unlikely she'll publish any more "Charlie" books, but it isn't completely out of the realm of possibilies. "I loved sitting and writing these stories, thinking about growing up. And I love going back to St. Albans, because I miss sidewalks -- we live out on a farm! I know it sounds silly, but I miss being able to walk down the street there," Black said.
Black's Mom's Choice Award-winning "Charlie and the Vine Street Gang" books are available for order in hardcover and paperback on Amazon.com.