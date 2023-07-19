Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

juliablack
Buy Now

St. Albans native Julia Black shows the three children's books she has written in her "Charlie and the Vine Street Gang" series.

 CLINT THOMAS | Metro

Just about everybody loved Charlie Brown -- and most who didn't at first would eventually warm up to the ebullient -- and seemingly ever-present -- black and tan beagle with an impressive school attendance pedigree.

Charlie Brown was the family dog of Julia Black when she grew up in St. Albans in the late 1960s and early '70s (her maiden name was Kennedy). Black has chronicled many of Charlie's true-life adventures at home and school in a trio of children's books under the "Charlie and the Vine Street Gang" umbrella: "Meet Charlie," "Highlawn Days" and "Charlie Becomes a Red Dragon."

Stories you might like

Recommended for you