The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department announced its lineup of events for 2022 recently.
This year, the department is focusing on family-friendly activities that will appeal to all ages.
“We love our community, and we’re committed to providing family-friendly fun for everyone year-round,” said St. Albans Parks and Recreation Program Director Scott Tweedy during the department’s monthly committee meeting in February.
“We’re always looking for new ideas and suggestions from the public, so if you have any please feel free to give us a call.”
Scheduled events include:
MARCH
March 4: Glow Party, sponsored by St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino’s Pizza of St. Albans, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Admission is free. Music, food, refreshments will be available, along with free glow sticks while they last.
March 18: St. Patrick’s Day Party, Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Admission, food and music are all free, with giveaways throughout the evening.
Block Party, St. Albans Roadside Park, TBD
APRIL
April 9: Eighth Annual “Walk on the Wild Side” Nature Hike
April 15: St. Albans City Park opens
April 16: Easter Egg Hunt
April 30: Block Party/Foam Garage Movie Night
MAY
May 14: Spring Fling, featuring music by 5 Star Rebellion and others, plus a food truck festival, kids’ activities and more, at St. Albans Roadside Park, starting at 10 a.m.
Dog-a-Palooza, Dog Park
Free movies at dusk at St. Albans Roadside Park at dusk
May 30: The St. Albans City Pool opens on Memorial Day and will be open daily through mid-August. The opening weekend will feature a free pool party. The swim team will start, and an end-of-school pool party will include $5 hamburgers and hot dogs.
JUNE
Free pool parties
Free Movie Nights at Roadside Park
Colesmouth Concert Series performances at Roadside Park
Soccer, tennis, volleyball and basketball camps
Swim meets and swim sessions
JULY
Colesmouth Concert Series performances, Roadside Park
Summer Basketball League
Pool parties
Movie Nights
Swim lessons
Volleyball camp
Hot dog-eating contest
AUGUST
Free pool party from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for elementary school students at City Pool
Block party with food, games and music, Roadside Park
Pool parties and Movie Nights
Colesmouth Concert Series performances, Roadside Park
SEPTEMBER
Free Dog-a-Palooza event City Park and Pool, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Grade School Dance/Fun Night at the St. Albans Water Company from 6 until 9 p.m.
Colesmouth Concert Series performances, City Park Amphitheater
Community Day, Roadside Park
OCTOBER
Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22: Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park
Oct. 8: Fall Festival, City Park
Halloween Party at St. Albans High School
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER
St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park
Nov. 22: Walking tours through the Festival of Lights
Nov. 23: Free hayrides through the Festival of Lights
Nov. 25: Opening night of the St. Albans Festival of Lights
Nov. 25-Dec. 26: St. Albans Festival of Lights (closed Dec. 24 and 25)
Events that take place throughout the year in St. Albans include:
- The Dog Park is open until dusk every month except December, to accommodate the St. Albans Festival of Lights.
- St. Albans Water Company Basement activities and park shelter rentals
- Zumba/aerobics classes at the Water Company
- School dances/Fun Nights throughout the school year
- Hiking trails through St. Albans City Park.
- 18-hole disc golf course
- Ping Pong tournaments.
For more information and updates about these and other events, contact St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Director Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625, follow the department on Facebook or visit its website, www.saparkswv.com.