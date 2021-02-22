At the age of 9, Braxton Smith of St. Albans was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. As such, he has a personal interest in a bill before the West Virginia Legislature this session that will help individuals and families in reducing the costs of diabetic supplies.
Now 14, Braxton is endeavoring to raise public awareness for the need for the bill’s passage and the financial relief it would provide. He is encouraging everyone to contact their state senators and delegates to approve the measure.
“I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes on Sept. 8, 2016,” Braxton recounted. “At the time, I knew nothing about diabetes. I also did not know how much all the supplies that keep me alive and healthy cost.
“Fortunately, I have a family that can afford my medicine and all of the supplies that I need,” he said. “On the other hand, many people cannot afford crucial, life-saving supplies and are suffering.”
Braxton said that those with diabetes need far more than insulin to manage the disease and maintain their well-being.
“We need many supplies, like test strips, meters, syringes, continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and many other items.
“Blood sugar swings cause a multitude of serious health issues,” he added. “If we are proactive in our care of diabetics, we can cut down on long-term hospital stays and various medical costs such as treatment for kidney damage, blindness, amputations, and so many other issues that face diabetics.
“I did not do anything wrong to cause myself to develop type 1 diabetes; type 1 is an autoimmune disease and is not caused by lifestyle or bad habits,” Braxton said.
House of Delegates members Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, and Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, plan to co-sponsor legislation this session to cap co-pays for supplies, equipment, and non-insulin drugs to treat diabetes. Their bill is based on a similar one enacted by the Connecticut legislature.
According to state health data, 15% of West Virginia’s adults have diabetes, the second highest rate in United States.
Last year, the West Virginia Legislature passed HB 4543, which capped co-pays for insulin at $100 a month in plans covered by West Virginia law. Fleischauer was a co-sponsor of that bill.
“There are so many technological advances in treating diabetes that are not being used due to the costs. The insulin cap bill in 2020 was a huge step forward for diabetics’ quality of life in West Virginia, and we need to move forward even more,” Braxton said.