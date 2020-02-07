St. Albans theater to present 'The Colored Museum'

An acerbic 1986 play by African-American playwright George C. Wolfe, "The Colored Museum," will be presented on stage in six February and March performances at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.
"The Colored Museum" is a satire of prominent themes and identities of African-American culture, set in a fictional museum where African-American figures are kept for public consumption. Themes explored during the course of the play include racism, stereotypes and the ongoing legacy of slavery and segregation in contemporary African-American society.
The production will mark the directorial debut of Stuart Frazier. The marketing coordinator for the Kanawha County Public Library System, Frazier cites several reasons for undertaking the stage project from the director's chair.
"I got involved in 'The Colored Museum' because I wanted to do something kind of different in community theater around here," he said. "I've been involved in community theater for probably about 10 years now, give or take, and I wanted to try something new, something fresh and something different and also very much relevant. 'The Colored Museum' pretty much checked all those boxes for me.
"It's unique in that its a play divvied up by 11 sketches from museum 'exhibits' that come to life and present themselves for the audience. The structure itself is unique for Charleston community theater," Frazier said.
"It's a very fascinating piece; it delves into African-American culture, stereotypes and tropes and kind of puts them on their heads. It's funny but also makes you think about what it means to be black in America -- what does it actually mean?
"I think its something very much relevant, although it was written in 1986. Themes brought up in '86 are still something we as a community and as a country are still wrestling with -- identity, culture, what's appropriate, respectability, authenticity. Those kind of things really drew me into this kind of play. I'm really looking forward to how it's going to come out."
"The Colored Museum" cast members include Bunmi Kusimo-Frazier (Stuart's wife) as Ms. Pat and Medea Jones; Elliot Hicks as The Man, Narrator and Flo’rance; Toshiba Wilborn as Mama and Admonia; Jermaine Johnson as Waiter and Walter Lee Beau Willie Jones; Jayleah Caldwell-Burs as Aunt Ethel, Topsy Washington and Janine; Michaela Torian as Girl and Slave; Christin Wesley as Lawanda and Ground Crew; Briana Zeigler as The Woman, The Lady in Plaid and Normal Jean; Bri Parks as Miss Roj and Lala; Reese West as The Kid and Slave; and Norman Branch as Junie Robinson.
"We have an amazing set of talent as far as the cast is concerned," Frazier said. "Some are veterans of Charleston theater and some are more or less newcomers. Another thing I enjoy about this is there is a lot of fresh talent, either having never been on stage or those who haven't been on stage for a long time.
"The piece was originally designed for five people playing all of the characters. I've kind of expanded that to give black actors in and around Charleston an opportunity. That's what's important to me about this show. I wanted to expand our opportunity to be in plays and be able to have our art on display," Frazier said.
Dates and showtimes for "The Colored Museum" are 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; Friday, Feb. 28; and Saturday, Feb. 29. Beginning at 2 p.m., matinee performances will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, March 1.
Online tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and senior citizens.
The production is rated "R" for some adult language and content.
The Alban Arts Center is located at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For tickets and more information about "The Colored Museum," visit albanartscenter.com or albantickets.com