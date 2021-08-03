An inclusion event for area first responders, the disability community and all other citizens will make its debut in St. Albans on Friday, Aug. 6.
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, the St. Albans Fire Department and the St. Albans On Purpose Project are partnering to host the first-time First Responder Disability Awareness event. Activities will be held at the Loop in downtown St. Albans from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday.
The event will include safety vehicles for close-up inspection, along with speakers, vendors, school supply giveaways and other attractions. An accessibility guide developed by local businesses will be available. The Charleston sled hockey team will be on site for people to view and try out. Local merchants such as Crafts of the Coal, Coal River Coffee and Domino’s Pizza will offer ice cream, pizza and other treats.
Buzz Browning from St. Albans’ WWSA radio station will emcee the event.
National Down Syndrome Society DS Ambassador and Champion of Change Award Recipient Steve Slack is among those scheduled to speak on Friday evening. Slack, a Hurricane resident, received the award from the NDSS during the advocacy group’s 2018 Buddy Walk on Washington, as well as the DS Ambassador of the Year Award. He is the father of teenage self advocate Sophie Slack and has written several articles and columns regarding inclusion and disability rights. He also has served on the NDSS Inclusive Education Task Force.
“Events such as these allow opportunities for first responders to meet and interact with the people in their communities who may have different needs,” local disability advocate Travis Miller said. “Becoming known to each other makes it easier to be comfortable with one another.”
“We’ve been working with the St. Albans On Purpose Project for the past couple of years and we’ve seen a benefit from the first responder standpoint,” St. Albans Fire Department Fire Marshal Lt. Chris Collins said.
“A lot of times, first responders may interact with people with intellectual or physical disabilities and they may not be aware of that,” Collins added. “It can be things like autism; depending on what part of the spectrum they’re on, and other intellectual disorders can sometimes cause problems for them, such as difficulty interacting with other people.
“From the first responder’s standpoint, we may not always understand what’s going on or have enough awareness to spot those those things, so we might misinterpret someone as being a possibly combative person. That could lead to issues that could be avoided if we had that information to begin with.
“This kind of awareness event lets us get some awareness on our side in a non-emergency, informal setting, and it benefits the families and people with disabilities who can interact with us in the same relaxed, informal setting,” the fire marshal said. “They can see what kind of uniforms and equipment we use, as well as experiencing the strange sounds and even some of the smells that come from an emergency setting. And we can give them tips on dealing with first responders to avoid misunderstandings.
“It all comes down to being able to communicate. The biggest part of our job is communication, and events like this help facilitate that,” Collins said.
Friday’s event is also being supervised by St. Albans On Purpose founder and Project Director Angie Breeden.
“The idea behind this is basically building trust between the two communities,” Breeden explained. “For people with disabilities, their first or only encounter with someone in a uniform might be an emergency or a traumatic experience. This is a chance for them to get to know each other in non-emergency setting so they can see first responders are someone they can trust, and, for the first responders, it lets them get more comfortable with people with disabilities. People with disabilities are a diverse group, so they more the first responders get to know them, the more comfortable they are.
“Our goal with the St. Albans On Purpose Project is for people with disabilities to know they belong in the community, and part of being in a community is having access to first responders,” Breeden said.
The St. Albans On Purpose Project was funded initially in 2019 through a grant from the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council. It was launched in October 2019.
Breeden said in a June 2020 Metro article that she developed the city’s inclusion program the year prior by drawing on personal experience. “I have children with disabilities and have done some work in the disability advocacy field,” the St. Albans resident said in the article. “I realized one of the things in the disability world is that it’s missing and extra little bit of a community aspect. ... There’s a whole lot more to life than school and work; people want to get involved in their community. People with disabilities are citizens, and it’s good for them to be a part of the community and contribute in some way.”
St. Albans On Purpose Project partners plant and maintain flower beds throughout the city, among several other civic-minded city beautification efforts.
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department has worked with the St. Albans On Purpose Project to fashion an inclusive playground at St. Albans Roadside Park. The playground, which features wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and swing set equipment, is open once a month on Saturday mornings for families to enjoy in a playgroup.
For additional information, including application forms to become a volunteer or suggestions for civic projects, go to stalbansonpurpose.wordpress.com, call 304-400-5609 or send email correspondence to onpurposewv@gmail.com.
The St. Albans On Purpose Project maintains accounts on the Facebook and Instagram social media sites.