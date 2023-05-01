Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The oldest Christian community in the Kanawha Valley is calling young and old alike to the First Annual St. George Festival on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

For more than 125 years, St. George Cathedral has opened its arms in a gesture of hospitality to the greater Charleston community, and the St. George Festival is yet another example of its dedication to the community. Upon approaching the festival, guests will begin to understand what “Arab hospitality” means as they hear the sounds of Middle Eastern music, smell the delicious meats cooking on the grills, see the exciting games and activities, and feel the excitement in the air as the community gathers together in downtown Charleston.

