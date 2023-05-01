The oldest Christian community in the Kanawha Valley is calling young and old alike to the First Annual St. George Festival on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
For more than 125 years, St. George Cathedral has opened its arms in a gesture of hospitality to the greater Charleston community, and the St. George Festival is yet another example of its dedication to the community. Upon approaching the festival, guests will begin to understand what “Arab hospitality” means as they hear the sounds of Middle Eastern music, smell the delicious meats cooking on the grills, see the exciting games and activities, and feel the excitement in the air as the community gathers together in downtown Charleston.
The St. George Festival is a fun and affordable event unlike any other in the area. The event will include delicious Middle Eastern grilled meats; special desserts; wine, beer, and other beverages; kettle corn; and plenty of other treats.
The lineup of musicians includes headliner David Hakim, a renowned Lebanese musician; the Vince Lewis Trio; the River Jam Band; the Velvet Brothers; the Sweet Lipzz Jazz Orchestra; Central Standard Time; and Hot Jazz of Charleston.
For those bringing children, inflatables, games and activities will provide fun and excitement for them all day long.
All proceeds from the St. George Festival benefit St. George Cathedral’s mission to spread the Gospel and “make disciples of all nations” in the Charleston area.
Festival hours will be noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
St. George Cathedral is located at the corner of Court and Lee streets in Charleston.