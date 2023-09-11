Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia's archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open on Saturday, Sept. 30. Photo courtesy WVDNR

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the state’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open on Saturday, Sept. 30.

These popular seasons, which last through Dec. 31, coincide with the state’s fall foliage season and give hunters a unique opportunity to enjoy West Virginia’s scenic beauty. Hunters who want to get the most out of their hunting adventures are encouraged to purchase their license and stamps at WVhunt.com before the seasons start and visit WVtourism.com/fall for trip inspiration.

