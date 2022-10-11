West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s vocational and technical schools late last month.
The tools were provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit, which turned them over through the the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
“We’re proud to partner with law enforcement to use our state’s Unclaimed Property laws to take items that were once used in nefarious activities that harmed our communities and turn it into an investment that will benefit local youth,” Moore said in a release from the state treasurer’s office. “I want to thank the officers of Charleston’s Metro Drug Unit for working with our office to turn these tools over to Kanawha County Schools.”
Moore presented the tools to Kanawha County Schools administrators, faculty and staff on Sept. 29. The tools will be used by students at Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar and the Carver Career and Technical Center in Malden.
“We are grateful for the donation and know that it will support student learning in many of our career center programs,” said Kanawha County Schools Assistant Superintendent of High Schools and Career and Technical Schools Dr. George Aulenbacher in the release. “Access to additional tools for real-world learning is always appreciated by students and staff, and this donation will make a difference at both Ben Franklin Career Center and Carver Career Center.”
The donation of the tools was made possible through the state’s unclaimed property laws, which authorize the state treasurer and local law enforcement agencies to donate any unclaimed stolen property in police possession — excluding firearms and ammunition — to nonprofit organizations.
The tools donated to Ben Franklin and Carver had been seized during the prosecution of a dealer who had purchased them with money from his drug trade and police could not return them to the defendant. They had been sitting in a storage area following the disposition of the case.
According to the law, after the stolen property has been determined to have no evidentiary value and has been held by a law enforcement agency for six months, if the rightful owner has either not come forward or the agency determines there is no likelihood it can be returned to a rightful owner, the treasurer may authorize the donation of the property to a nonprofit organization that can make use of it.
In August, the State Treasurer’s Office worked with the Fairmont Police Department to donate $9,600 worth of clothing taken during a fraud case to the Hope Inc. domestic violence shelter in Marion County.
“We want to encourage all law enforcement agencies around the state that might have similar items in storage to reach out to our office to find a worthwhile use for them in their community,” Moore said in the release.
The donation to the local vocational programs also had special meaning for Moore, who recently launched the Jumpstart Savings Program to help students pursuing a career in skilled vocations and trades to save for future jobs.
“As a former welder, I know the importance of building up our blue-collar workforce in West Virginia,” Moore said on the state treasurer’s website.
“These are well-paying jobs that are in high demand, so it’s great to be able to make this investment to better train and equip students going into these trades.”