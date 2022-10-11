Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s vocational and technical schools late last month.

The tools were provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit, which turned them over through the the state’s Unclaimed Property program.

