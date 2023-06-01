Flowers are blooming and sunny days are getting longer. Soon it will be the Summer Solstice, June 21, the first day of summer.
Some wonderful adult volunteers who are Peace Corps alumni and adults and children from the Fayette Prevention Coalition planted flower containers around town. And thanks to residents and businesses that are keeping their properties well maintained, our little city is looking terrific.
On May 25, we were honored to co-host the bikers that ride the Run for the Wall each year from California to Washington, D.C., with a stop here in Smithers. Their ride across our great nation and their stops along the way are to remind us to honor all veterans, but especially those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.
It was a wonderful sight to see so many people come out to greet them at Valley School, joined by a talented choir from Valley, the cadets from the Challenge Academy, children from Starting Points, Police Chief Keglor, Fire Chief Benny Filiaggi and the SVFD, City Hall employees, and residents throughout the town waving American flags in greeting. It was a very special occasion.
At long last the Streetscape project along Michigan Avenue with new sidewalks and solar streetlights, all totally funded by the West Virginia Division of Highways, is nearing completion. Now we just need to learn the computer program that sets the timing of the lights. The WVDOH trainer will be here this month to teach us how to do that.
Meanwhile, the lights are working great -- just maybe not at the right times, but that will get corrected with the new programming.
FEMA update
City leadership continues to work with FEMA officials. All requested paperwork and documentation related to city property and equipment damaged or destroyed by the flooding last August is being prepared. As provided by FEMA, the Thrasher Engineering firm has been selected through a competitive process and they are developing cost estimates for any replacements, repairs or purchases.
At this time, however, no FEMA money has been received or spent.
Market renovations
The Market renovations are coming along great, and many thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the final grant funding needed to complete the project.
When USDA State Director Ryan Thorn visited us on May 24, he not only brought us news of this latest renovation grant, but he also got to see the renovations to Gateway, the garbage packer, the police cars, and the tractor that his agency supported through grants over the last few years.
And he brought with him a team from the White House Domestic Policy Council and a representative from the President’s Office of Public Engagement to discuss the progress we’ve all made here working together and to learn what else they can do for small, rural towns like ours across the United States.
Business coaching and consulting
Want to start a business or know someone who does? The WV Hive is a business coaching and consulting service free to all who want to start or expand a business here. They’ve already held one coaching session here. Watch this space, the electronic sign and the City of Smithers Facebook page for updates on new sessions coming this summer.
Grant funding
Bureaucracy can be a bear, but persistence and attention to detail pay! We just received our Authorization to Spend Grant funds from our Congressional award in 2022. This funding will support the Oakland Riverfront Park (along with additional funding from a U.S. EDA grant that we’ve already received), the Mammoth Welcome center near Bull Push Road, a build-out of the River Cities Trails, a new roof for Gateway, a Farmer’s Market Pavilion, and an emergency backup generator for Gateway.
I was asked by the West Virginia Department of Economic Development this week to give them our list of partners, people and organizations that have helped us accomplish so much, and it surprised even me that there were 45 entries -- 45 organizations that have worked together with us to help work toward rebuilding and revitalizing our area.
Demolitions
Three additional dilapidated structures were demolished this past week, and many more are on the list thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's REAP program. We are making our little city cleaner, safer, and more attractive. Our goals are strong and our progress steady.
This fall, because of all these partnerships, we’ll start breaking ground on these new projects all around town. Stay tuned and keep working together and keep listening to the positive voices and feedback.
Come to Gateway at 6 p.m. on June 5 and join the other residents and businesses in the area who are working together in the HubCAP program to work for a better community. There will be an interesting presentation by Terrell Ellis, from Advantage Valley, that will show us asset mapping for the area that will help us design the future goals and growth.
Levy passage
Thanks to your support for a strong future, the Excess Levy passed by a 2-to-1 vote. This does not mean your property taxes will increase. What this does mean is a percentage of your current property taxes will be returned to support city police services.
Ballpark renovations
Smithers Ball and Community Activity Park (Smithers BallCAP), the new name of the ballfields beside Cannelton Hollow Road, received many donations of time and supplies from volunteers, Jarvis Hardware, the plant at Alloy, the City of Smithers, and the Fayette Board of Education, and the softball field was ready and served as the home field for the Valley Lady Hounds.
While the volunteers did an amazing job in a very short time, more needs to be done. Thanks to the Charleston Area Alliance, one of their staffers is preparing a grant application to request additional funds for the city to help with the additional needed repairs. Just another one of our wonderful partners.
Energy Express
Energy Express is a summer learning program at Valley PK-8 for students in grades one through six, happening June 1 to June 6 and June 19 through July 28 to prevent that “summer slide,” a lag in learning that can happen.
Enrolled children will enjoy learning and fun activities, and get breakfast and lunch each weekday during the program. Many thanks to the West Virginia University Extension Service for this summer programming. To learn more and get your student enrolled, call 304-574-4253.
June events and activities
• June 5: 4 p.m., Smithers Building Commission, Gateway Center. Those who have requests for building permits or business licenses are to submit completed paperwork to City Hall by 3 p.m. the Friday before each monthly meeting.
• June 5: 6 p.m., HubCAP, Communities of Achievement joint meeting for Smithers, Montgomery and area residents and business owners, Smithers Gateway Center.
• June 6-16: Weekday lunches. The Fayette County Board of Education will provide free meals of pizza, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, fruit, veggies, and milk to children under 18 years old. The food truck will be parked at the Magic Carpet each weekday during the program dates.
• June 8: 6:30 p.m.,Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiative Council, Gateway Center
• June 12: 6 p.m., Smithers City Council, Gateway Center, live or via Zoom. See the Zoom link on the posted agenda.
• June 13: 4 p.m., Smithers Sanitary Board
• June 19: Juneteenth holiday observance. City Hall offices will be closed but Street and Police departments will be working.
• June 20: West Virginia Day observance. City Hall offices will be closed, but Police and Street crews will be working.
(Anne Cavalier is the mayor of Smithers.)