Open to West Virginia fourth grade students, an essay contest is underway this month, as part of the celebration of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
The Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” – lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. This year, the tree will come from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.
Students are invited to describe in 500 words why they love West Virginia’s forests and public lands, incorporating the theme of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree: “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful.”
The contest is open to fourth grade students who reside in West Virginia. Essays should be no longer than 500 words, submitted to uscapitolchristmastree.com/essay.
Entries should include the name of the student, a parent’s email address, the names of the student’s teacher and principal, and the name, address and phone number of the student’s school.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, is the deadline for essay submissions. The winner will be announced in early October.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will choose one student from the statewide submissions to receive an all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and one guardian to travel to Washington, D.C., in late November or early December to take part in the official tree-lighting ceremony alongside House of Representatives and Senate members and the public. The student will be invited to attend several other festivities during his or her visit and may have an opportunity to read his or her winning essay publicly.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service selects a national forest annually to provide the Christmas tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, a tradition that began in 1970 when Monongahela National Forest provided the first tree on behalf of the Forest Service. Monongahela National Forest also provided the tree in 1976. This year, the tree will be harvested in Randolph County from the Greenbrier Ranger District and will travel around West Virginia throughout November before heading to Washington.
“The Capitol Christmas Tree is a wonderful, historic tradition that brings our great country together during the holidays, and I am thrilled that the 2023 tree will be from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest,” Manchin said in a release. “This essay contest will allow one outstanding fourth grader to take part in the official tree-lighting ceremony in Washington, which will showcase not only our remarkable forestry, but also our strong community spirit. I’m grateful to the Forest Service for their hard work and partnership on this celebration, and I can’t wait to read about what our 'Wild and Wonderful' home means to young West Virginians across the Mountain State.”