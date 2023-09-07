Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Photo by Susan Walsh/AP

Open to West Virginia fourth grade students, an essay contest is underway this month, as part of the celebration of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” – lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. This year, the tree will come from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

