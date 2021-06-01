The Ken Ellis Memorial Park Summerfest will be held at Point Lick Park in Campbells Creek from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Admission is free on both days. Activities and attractions will include food and drinks, vendors, children’s games and live entertainment, including Southern Gospel Night on Friday evening and Country Music Live performances on Saturday afternoon, followed by other musical performances from 6 until 10 p.m. that evening.
Southern Gospel Night performances will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 11. Singers will include The Redeemed Quartet, The Hoy Family, King’s Harmony and The Jay Humphreys Trio. Eddie Mullins will be the Southern Gospel Night emcee.
On Saturday, June 12, Anthony Dean will emcee the afternoon Country Music Live performances. Musicians will include Lily Comer from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Sarah Oliver from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Makenna Hope from 3 to 4 p.m., Shawn Camp from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and AD and Elk Overdrive from 5 to 6 p.m.
The Campbells Creek Garden Project and the Capitol Conservation District will have a free gardening education event for children, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Summerfest. Children can test their knowledge on the question wheel, compete creatively in a coloring contest, take some funny photographs with garden-themed props and take home a gardening project of their own.
Registration for a cornhole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Carnival games and raffles will be held from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday as well. Other stage performances are scheduled for 6 until 10 p.m. that evening as well.
Those attending Summerfest should bring lawn chairs.
For further information, contact Jessica Hudson at 304-415-5381.