I am raising money to renovate a 2,500-square-foot building in Montgomery to become a community theater.
My local community of 1,500 people and surrounding small towns totaling 22,000 people have no access to live entertainment within a 40-mile radius. This community theater will offer a variety of live entertainment, including scripted shows featuring adults and children, open mic nights, karaoke, family movie nights, and live concerts.
We will also be available for community members to use for their own activities.
We will use the money to refit a historic building to be a community theater in a newly revitalized town in the Upper Kanawha Valley. We will be installing HVAC, repainting the interior and exterior of the building, cutting at least one doorway, and repiping plumbing for restrooms. We will also be installing a stage, audience risers, LED lighting, and a sound system.
I was born and raised in Los Angeles -- I’m a Valley Girl. While my career (day job) was as a public school teacher for 32 years, I spent much of my free time working as an actor. I’ve appeared in a few independent films, music videos, and TV shows, but my first love has always been live theater. I even incorporated stage productions into my elementary school teaching.
I decided that when I retired from teaching, I would open a community theater. Of course, there were obstacles. There are more little theaters in Los Angeles than there are on Broadway, and living expenses are quite high.
I decided to broaden my horizons and look for a place that didn’t have any local theater. During my research, I determined that I didn’t want too much snow, too much heat, or too much humidity -- in short, someplace like West Virginia.
Then, while working on a movie set, I met another actor who told me about a town where his family was moving in order to open a factory and help to revitalize the community. As an actor himself, he wanted to be sure that part of their community revitalization would be a theater, where local performers could showcase their talents for friends and neighbors, and community members could enjoy a variety of entertainment.
He wanted a theater, but he didn’t want to run it. I immediately offered to take on that task -- and then asked where it was. When he told me about Montgomery, West Virginia, I knew that this was my destiny!
So I packed up, and moved.
I have been in West Virginia since 2018, and have been working to establish this community theater ever since. In 2019, we were able to rent a storefront and began offering open mic nights for local musicians and comics. Then we started a children’s program and had 12 children rehearse and perform "The Wizard of Oz."
That was the beginning of Mountain Roots Community Theatre. Since then, we have hosted 34 open mic nights titled “Anything Goes!” – featuring eight to 15 different performers each night. Our Theatre by Children has done 12 shows, and our adult actors have performed in eight, full-length plays, including comedy, drama, musical, and Shakespeare.
All of our performers are volunteer members of our local community, many of whom have no prior stage experience. We have now outgrown our small storefront in the Quincy Center and have been offered a 2,500-square-foot building to renovate and outfit as the new Mountain Roots Community Theatre.
(Donations toward the new community theater can be made at www.GoFundMe.com. Search for "a-theatre-for-our-community" at the website. More information about the Mountain Roots Community Theatre is available at www.mountainrootstheatre.org.)