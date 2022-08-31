Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I am raising money to renovate a 2,500-square-foot building in Montgomery to become a community theater.

My local community of 1,500 people and surrounding small towns totaling 22,000 people have no access to live entertainment within a 40-mile radius. This community theater will offer a variety of live entertainment, including scripted shows featuring adults and children, open mic nights, karaoke, family movie nights, and live concerts.

