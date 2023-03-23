There is nail biting. People are sitting on the edge of their chairs. Wild cheers erupt from the crowd!
These are all reactions you would imagine take place at a sporting event while watching a favorite team vie for the top spot.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
There is nail biting. People are sitting on the edge of their chairs. Wild cheers erupt from the crowd!
These are all reactions you would imagine take place at a sporting event while watching a favorite team vie for the top spot.
But these were the reactions to a different kind of event on March 11 at Fairmont State University when Kanawha County Schools competed in the VEX Robotics State Championship.
Twenty-eight teams at the middle school level from all over the state battled with robots built entirely by sixth, seventh and eighth graders. The DuPont Middle School Panthers, from Belle, under the capable leadership of Kelly Martin, their teacher and coach, were ready for the challenge.
They had worked tirelessly all school year to get to this point, winning numerous competitions and awards in Kanawha and other counties, West Virginia University and even competing against high school and college teams.
Winning a spot or a qualifying award at the state competition would mean a trip to Dallas, Texas, in April, where they would get to compete against students from hundreds of countries in the VEX World Championship.
The teams had certainly put in the work, with teacher Martin giving up practically every day after school and weekends to allow the students to build, rebuild and perfect their robots -- going above and beyond the normal expected school hours. She and the students were dedicated to having a winning team.
On March 11, they competed like the champions they were, but, despite a skillful showing and winning an award, no teams qualified for the world competition.
Disappointed, they came home and spent spring break dejected, knowing they had done their best, but success was just out of reach.
Until late last week when they were notified by VEX. Based on DuPont Middle’s past performance in the ratings, two of the DuPont teams received invitations to Dallas.
Now, with just a few short weeks to fund raise, money has to be procured to send these teams, led by captains Aidan Bahar and Jayce Brenwald, to Dallas.
If you would like to donate so a Kanawha County middle school can be represented at this prestigious event, money or checks should be mailed to DuPont Middle School, 1 Panther Drive, Belle, WV 25015. Be sure and put "Robotics" in the memo line.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.