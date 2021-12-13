Toy donations can be dropped off through Thursday, Dec. 16, for the eighth annual Southern West Virginia Toy Ride for CAMC Women and Children's Hospital in Charleston taking place this weekend.
The toy convoy is open to all motorcycle clubs, independent riders and the public at large. They will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Daniel Boone Park in Charleston and depart for CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital at noon to deliver the toys.
Requested for donations are new, unwrapped toys for ages infant to 15 years old. The list includes items such as stuffed animals, new or used DVDs (no Blu-Ray), new or used video games and new or used video games (wireless preferred).
Toy drop-off sites through Thursday include: Smith's Food Fair, Elkview; Blizzard's Custom Cycle, South Charleston; Generations Barbershop, South Charleston; Red Lobster, South Charleston; Fifth Third Bank, Kanawha City; The Bucket Bar and Grill, Charleston; C. Adam Toney Tire, Hurricane; Town and Country Lanes, Nitro; O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Cross Lanes; Johnson Controls, Poca; the Swamp Fox Tavern, Sissonville; Gresham Plumbing, Charleston; Red's Barber Shop, South Charleston; T&M Meats, Cross Lanes; and the Backwoods Bar and Grill, Sissonville. Area Family Dollar stores accepting toy donations include the Charleston (Plaza East and Bigley Avenue), Dunbar, Cross Lanes, Kanawha City, South Charleston (Spring Hill) and Marmet locations.
For additional information and updates, visit the Southern West Virginia Toy Ride for CAMC Women and Children's Hospital Facebook page or call Corey "Mohawk" Hinkle at 304-389-8509 or Martha "BB" Drake at 304-989-3926.