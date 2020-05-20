Teeing up with T-Rex: Dinosaur-themed miniature golf course debuts at Southridge science center

After several weeks on hiatus, idled because of COVID-19 restrictions and operating guidelines, the T-Rex Science Center in South Charleston has opened a new, outdoor feature that is recreational, educational and classically Jurassic.
The 18-hole T-Rex Mini Golf Course Adventure attraction opened to the public on May 15 on the science center grounds. Each day, weather cooperating, golfers of all ages can play a round amid grand-scale, replica dinosaurs such as a 18-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus Rex named "Big Blue, a triceratops and pachycephalosaurs -- and their "bones."
"While we were shut down, we decided to take advantage of the situation to work outside," said Scott Breeden, the science center and mini golf course's owner and founder, whose construction company, JS Breeden Builders, designed and built the course. "With the whole social distancing, we could work outside and not be in close proximity.
"Some volunteers showed up, and we took the old Grand Prix golf course that had been shut down for eight or 10 years and kind of revamped it," Breeden explained. "We fixed some issues with it. The tree company from Ohio that's been doing the Jefferson Road project donated all of the mulch. We added about 150 loads of mulch, fixed some concrete and pavers and obviously rebranded it with dinosaurs.
"We've had a huge response on Facebook. Our phones are blowing up," Breeden added.
Social distancing guidelines are being maintained on the mini golf course, which is open, weather permitting daily, from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Golf play admission costs $8 for adults and $5 for youths 12 and younger. Children ages 2 and younger can play at no charge, and an all-day pass is available for $10 per person. An individual season pass can be purchased for $50; family season passes are $200.
As a gesture of appreciation to frontline-working community members, the mini golf course is scheduled to host a day of play for area first responders and their immediate families on Saturday, May 23. As they navigate the prehistoric-themed course, the golfers will be entertained by a DJ spinning tunes and offered snack items such as tacos, hot dogs and ice cream. Discount tours of the Science Center museum will be available to guests as well.
T-Rex Science Center officials have abided by the state guidelines for reopening the entire facility, including the 26,000-square-foot museum which permits ample social distancing, and a grand reopening event is being prepared for Saturday, May 30. More information regarding that event will be published in the Wednesday, May 27 print edition of Metro West.
Regular admission to the T-Rex Science Center is $15 per person, with an extra $3 requested to play a round of mini golf on the premises. Among its other oversized attractions, the center offers gemstone mining, dinosaur puzzles and a gift shop.
T-Rex Mini Golf and the T-Rex Science Center are 501c3 charities staffed entirely by volunteers. A third-generation stone mason by trade, Breeden launched the science center three years ago, after discussing his interest in fossils -- and a fossil he had found -- with E. Ray Garton, a geologist, paleontologist and curator of the mini-museum at the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey outside of Morgantown. Breeden assembled a group of investors and started fashioning a museum at the one-time Purity Maid Bread factory on Bigley Avenue on Charleston's West Side. In March 2019, an exhibit, featuring the skeleton of a Tarbosaurus battar, “a distant cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex," went on display for several months at the Charleston Town Center, in hopes of raising interest -- and funding -- to continue bringing the Bigley Avenue museum to fruition.
The current center is located at 520 Southridge Blvd., behind the SkyZone and the Southridge Walmart, off Corridor G/U.S. 119 in South Charleston.
For additional details and updates, call 304-400-2706 or visit the T-Rex Science Center's Facebook page or its website, www.trexsciencecenter.org.