Teenagers and young adults from High Rocks Academy in Pocahontas County gained hands-on, computer-controlled machining skills during a recent camp offered by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at its new South Charleston training facility. Courtesy photo

Teenagers and adults between the ages of 16 and 24 can "test drive" a career in manufacturing for free during one of the two, hands-on camps that will be being offered in week-long installments in August in South Charleston.

The Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center will conduct two, one-week introductions to computer-controlled machining sessions for teenagers and young adults Aug. 7 through Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 through Aug. 18 at its new Advanced Manufacturing Training and Education Center in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.

