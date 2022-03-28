1. Curb Appeal is Crucial
First impressions are key! it is essential to ensure the home looks presentable to potential buyers who often will drive past a property or simply see a picture of the front of the home prior to calling or scheduling a walk-through.
So, addressing landscaping, cosmetics, and general exterior maintenance can make all the difference in a buyer's decision to view the home or not, because most buyers will judge a book by its cover.
2. Deodorize
Most home owners have become “nose blind,” meaning they are used to the odors of their own home and don’t recognize off-putting smells that guests pick up on immediately after entering the home.
Homes with pets or smokers inside the house often have an odor that leaves buyers with a negative impression. It can help to replace or remove porous materials in the home and to conduct an intensive deep cleaning.
3. Neutral Colors
Everyone has a particular preference when it comes to cosmetics, but, for some buyers, it can be hard to see the potential in a home with hot pink walls and teal kitchen cabinets.
Although it is only paint, some buyers see an unattractive, time-consuming project requiring extra effort and additional expense after the purchase of the home. So, painting that bright orange wall a beige or light gray before putting your home on the market is a pretty good idea.
4. Declutter and Depersonalize
A home packed with a lot of “stuff” can feel much smaller than it really is. This is especially true when you consider that you may have five or six individuals show up to the walk-through.
Removing excess furniture, decorations, family photos, and knickknacks like Grandma’s porcelain clown figurine collection can create room to maneuver through the home as well as eliminating distractions allowing the potential buyer to focus on the home itself and not the items in the home.
This also applies to kitchen and bathroom countertops, which should be clean and free of items to showcase the amount of usable space.
5. Deep Clean
Your goal is to sell your home and there are very few things more repulsive to a buyer than a dirty home. Not only does a potential buyer feel uncomfortable while walking through a dirty home, it also makes them wonder what else has been neglected.
I cannot stress enough the importance of a thorough deep, deep, deep cleaning just before putting your home on the market. When you think you have cleaned all there is to clean -- clean some more.
6. Address Deferred Maintenance
No more waiting! It’s finally time to complete that long "to do" list you’ve been putting off. It is well worth it to hire a professional contractor to take care of that pesky, peeling paint; loose or missing handrail; broken electric receptacle; dripping pipe; etc. Not only will items like this create reservations for potential buyers, but they will cost you even more time and money during the buyer's inspections and the appraisal.
7. Records and Documentation
Every homeowner should keep detailed information and invoices regarding remodels, updates, and even general maintenance they have performed on the home. This documentation can be very important to address a potential buyer’s concerns or to simply show them the home has been well cared for.
Some updates, such as roofs, heating/cooling systems, windows, etc., may have transferable warranties to pass onto the buyer as well.
8. Secure Valuables and Dangerous Objects
The security and safety of your personal property and everyone who enters your home is undoubtedly a priority.
Before listing your home on the market, ensure all valuables are locked away. Don’t allow valuable items to be published in listing photos for the world to see. Also, don’t forget to unload and secure all firearms, knives, and/or any other dangerous items. Some of these items may make a potential buyer uncomfortable or could be a danger to unfamiliar individuals and children viewing the home.
9. Straighten Up Closets, Shelves, and Storage Areas
No area is off limits during a walk-through with a potential buyer. They will expect to view the closets, shelving, pantries, unfinished basements, and even the attic.
You should clean out and organize these areas to make them appear larger. It all needs to be cleaned out before moving day anyway, so why not make it look good now?
10. Hire a Great Realtor
Selling a home is typically one of the largest financial transactions an individual will participate in during their lifetime. Not to mention it can sometimes be an emotional and stressful experience especially if you are trying to do it on your own.
In real estate, you get what you pay for, so it’s extremely important to hire a true professional that knows the local market and will take the time and effort to guide you through the process from start to finish.
Also, a licensed Realtor will help in determining what should be done to your home prior to listing it for sale, not only to make it appealing to buyers but also to ensure the home will make it through inspections and an appraisal with minimal friction.
(Adam Runyan is a broker with Runyan & Associates Realtors in South Charleston.)