Dr. Michelle Foster, president of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the University of Charleston Builders' luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Foster will discuss her work with the Foundation and also her book, “Maximizing Impact: Success Strategies for Dynamic Non-Profits.”

