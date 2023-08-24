Dr. Michelle Foster, president of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the University of Charleston Builders' luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Foster will discuss her work with the Foundation and also her book, “Maximizing Impact: Success Strategies for Dynamic Non-Profits.”
Foster was born in Guyana, South America and immigrated to Brooklyn when she was 17. She graduated as a chemical engineer and worked in Cleveland, Ohio, before moving to Charleston.
She was volunteering at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church when she discovered her true passion and purpose. After successfully developing the faith-motivated nonprofit, the Kanawha Institute for Social Research and Action, she was recognized as a Champion of Change by President Barack Obama.
While running KIRSA full time in Dunbar, she completed master’s and doctorate degrees in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University. Her success with KIRSA led to her being hired to run The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
She speaks frequently on leadership, nonprofit operations, diversity, equity, and inclusion. She also has a podcast, "Fostering Solutions." "Maximizing Impact," her first book, was published in February.
UC Builders is a membership organization that supports the University of Charleston. Non-members are welcome to join the author luncheon meetings.
The September UC Builders Luncheon will be held in the Erma Byrd Gallery in Riggleman Hall at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $18 per person. Reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 22, and can be sent to Christina Carr at christinacarr@ucwv.edu.
Carr can also be reached at 304-357-4734 for information, including how become a member of the UC Builders Club or to find out more about future book and author meetings.