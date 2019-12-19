The Cold Spot donates toys, food to area agencies

The Cold Spot restaurant and sports bar in Charleston donated toys for children at the YWCA Sojourners Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program and foster children through Mission West Virginia. Pictured are, from left, Julie Haden (YWCA), Margaret Taylor (director of the YWCA Sojourners Shelter), Lisa Raines (The Cold Spot), Michelle Smith (The Cold Spot) and Dawn Miller (The Cold Spot). In addition, Kristy Belt of Mission West Virginia presented a check for $625.