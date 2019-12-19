The Cold Spot donates toys, food to area agencies

'Twas the week before Christmas and The Cold Spot restaurant and sports bar in Charleston was a southern North Pole of sorts for dozens of youngsters and families this yuletide season.
Representatives from the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program and Mission West Virginia came to the Cold Spot on Washington Street West on Dec. 18 to gather the toys and food that had been collected in the Cold Spot's annual Angel Wings toy drive. During the event, Kristy Belt of Mission West Virginia presented a check for $625.
For the past 12 years, The Cold Spot's employees and patrons have provided presents and food baskets to children and families in need over the holidays. They have raised money for the effort through raffles, photographs with Santa Claus and various other fundraising events.
Again this year, the Angel Wings program is sponsoring the drive for children at the YWCA Sojourners Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program and foster children through Mission West Virginia.
"What Tracy [Chapman] and their team do down at The Cold Spot is wonderful," YWCA Sojourners Shelter Director Margaret Taylor said. "Each year, they buy toys and coats -- last year, they even had blankets in there for the two shelters and it was absolutely wonderful.
"We are truly grateful for them for caring about people they don't even know, but they make sure the less fortunate have a better Christmas. This is how individuals have Christmas at the shelter, through the community support coming together to let the less fortunate have a wonderful Christmas, and they are able to enjoy some of the items others have.
"Tracy and her team do an awesome job year after year," Taylor said. "They're making a difference, putting smiles on the faces of kids who might not have anything. We're really grateful."