According to 1950s-era Rock-and-Roller Eddie Cochran (and several others who subsequently covered the tune), there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.
Ah, unless a cure is found by press time, there’s some pleasing treatment for the summertime blues in 2021 — especially if you’re a rising fifth through eighth grade student who lives in the Upper Kanawha Valley with an appetite for fun (and, maybe, cookies).
BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s The GRID is providing a plethora of camp-type activities, entailing science, cooking, gardening, painting, robotics and other interests, for youths in Montgomery, now that school’s out for summer (with apologies to veteran rocker Alice Cooper).
A virtual arts camp concluding today kicked off the GRID programs, with the following activities still on the schedule and enrolling:
• Free Gardening and Cooking Classes, June 17-July 29
The GRID has partnered with the West Virginia University Extension Service to offer a six-week program of free gardening and cooking classes for youths, starting tomorrow morning.
The classes will meet each Thursday, June 17 through July 29 (excluding July 22). Hours will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Students are expected to attend all six sessions. They will be able to eat what they cook for their lunch each session.
• Cookies and Creations, Saturday, June 19
Paint a pair of ostriches and eat chocolate chip cookies during this activity that will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
• In-Person R.A.C.K. STEAM Camp, July 19-July 22
VEX robots and chemistry will be among the areas explored in this four-day Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math-oriented R.A.C.K. camp on The GRID campus.
R.A.C.K is shorthand for Robots, Aliens, Chemistry and Kites, the theme of the camps which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. BVCTC Instructor/Instructional Specialist Kasandra Parrish, who is organizing the GRID activities, explained the specific camp curriculum:
“Monday is R — Robotics. Students will work with VEX robotics, both in the morning and afternoon.
“Tuesday is A — Aliens, where students will design aliens and then create a baby alien using the genetic traits they created from their alien parent in the morning. The afternoon will be a program of extracting strawberry DNA.
“Wednesday is C — Chemistry. Students will perform four or five different chemistry experiments in the morning. The afternoon will have food experiments — Taste with Your Eyes and Ice Cream in a Bag.
“On Thursday, K — Kites, students will make tetrahedral kites in the morning, and, in the afternoon, they will make a model of the Eiffel Tower using 3D pens,” Parrish said.
Pizza lunches will be provided each day or campers can elect to bring their own lunches. Coolers will be available for storage in the morning.
The cost is $75, with a maximum enrollment of 10. Registration is available by searching “RACK-STEAM-camp-tickets” at www.eventbrite.com.
• Cookies and Creations, July 17
Create a stone cottage bird house and eat strawberry/lemonade cookies during the July workshop.
• Cookies and Creations, Aug. 14
Weave a wall hanging and eat brownies during this workshop.
Also in August, The GRID representatives are seeking students interested in joining their VEX Robotics Team. Teams will get underway for rising fifth through eighth grade students starting in August. Those interested in becoming a member of the Robotics Team, can get more details by emailing dbonnet@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
To register for the summer programs or receive more information about them, including fees and availability, go to Facebook.com/BVGRID or call or text Kasandra Parrish at 304-205-6743.
Spaces are limited, and CDC recommendations concerning COVID-19 protocols will be followed according to the prevailing standards for each event. Most of the daily programs are under three hours in duration.
The GRID is located at 807 Second Ave. in Montgomery. Formerly known as the West Virginia University Institute of Technology Engineering Lab, The GRID (an acronym for “Generate. Renew. Innovate. Design.”) provides a variety of community-oriented programs and artist/artisan makerspace areas throughout the year.