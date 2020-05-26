The GRID to host virtual STEAM camps from Montgomery site

Beginning next week, students can go to camp online with no admission fee, only a working internet connection, a camera, a microphone and a Zoom account to access.
The GRID will host the first series of virtual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering And Math) camps Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, originating from its headquarters at the BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Montgomery. Next week’s class and the following week’s sessions will be open to incoming sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, with different enrollments each week.
Instructors of the virtual STEAM camp will teach from their homes, using ZOOM interactive social technology, with students participating from their homes as well.
The STEAM camps will run for an hour each day each week, starting at 11 a.m. The Thursday, June 4, program, however, will run for two hours, due to the project students will be working on.
The third week of virtual STEAM camp, June 22 through June 26, is designed for students going into grades four and five, with some of the projects changing in difficulty.
A maximum of 12 students will be enrolled per week, selected on a first-come, first-served signup basis.
Prepared kits for parents to pick up will be available a week prior to each camp at The GRID on a designated day. Parents will receive an email message with further information on their pick-up date and times, how to log into programs and other camp matters.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation has provided funding to ensure all students who enroll in the virtual STEAM camps with The GRID will be eligible for a scholarship into the camp. No fees will be applied to the enrolled students.
Subjects the virtual camps will cover include:
• Robotics and Ozobots (toy robots that blend physical and digital worlds)
• Chemistry
• Tessellations
• Ecology with a New River Gorge park ranger.
Ozobots constructed during the camp are required to be returned to BridgeValley Community and Technical College after their use. A postage-paid container will come with each kit to facilitate the prompt return of every Ozobot.
All other items in the kit will be for the STEAM camper to keep.
For additional information or to enroll students for the camps, email grid@bridgevalley.edu or visit the Facebook page; enter the “bvgrid/events” tag. By telephone, contact the BridgeValley Community and Technical College at 304-734-6700, for information, enrollment forms or status updates for the camps.