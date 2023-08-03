A rewarding aspect of working for Kanawha Valley Senior Services is the opportunity to interact with people in the community.
Delivering meals to seniors and other citizens offers rewards far beyond monetary gains. The glow and glint of expectation as meals are delivered to seniors never fail to gladden one's heart.
Despite the struggle by some to even get to the door for their meals, they still manage to show their appreciation with a smile.
Howard Justice Sr. sat outside his open garage in his electric wheelchair. The garage was set up in a dazzling display of lights and sound systems which he proudly showed us. The sitting arrangement could conveniently accommodate an audience of approximately 50 guests.
Anyone could easily be impressed by his enthusiasm and zest for living despite his age and physical challenges. Mr. Justice was hosting a karaoke show that evening! On the wall was an acoustic guitar, which he used to play in a band. There was a small stage with microphones and karaoke machines.
Mr. Justice took us on a quick musical journey as time allowed. Displayed on the wall were photographs of past karaoke performers, which was more like a wall of fame for those who have performed in his shows.
According to Justice, KVSS has been incredibly good to him. He went on to say, “Y’all are polite, and I appreciate what you are doing, helping the elderly out.”
Justice was born in 1947 in South Charleston. Waxing nostalgic, Justice said he used to be a drummer in a Country and Western band. The 76-year-old also played bluegrass and gospel music.
The elderly musician revealed that he delivered meals at Hansford School many years back. "I drove and delivered meals, all over the place."
He was elated when informed that we would like to share his story with others.
After departing, there was a palpable sense of satisfaction while reliving the brief encounter with Howard Justice Sr. It was satisfying to know that so many people availed of our services, like Justice, and are happier because of what we do. To be able and willing to make someone's day, in the true sense of it, translates into happiness for all involved.
KVSS provides nutrition and other services made available to the elderly and home-bound citizens in Kanawha County. The services KVSS offers foster a sense of appreciation for life.
Indeed, a sense of satisfaction fills your being as happiness and companionship -- though brief and fleeting -- are brought to somebody whose day is brightened and enhanced by our services.
(Osagie Ayanru is a Nutrition Driver for Kanawha Valley Senior Services. This article appeared originally in the August 2023 KVSS newsletter and is reprinted with permission.)