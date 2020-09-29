Known to millions of viewers as his fictional alter-ego, Bob Vance, the head honcho of Vance Refrigeration in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on NBC’s long-running sitcom, “The Office,” actor Robert Ray (Bobby Ray) Shafer Jr. gave the shirt off his back to a worthy cause on Monday.
A Pinch native now living in Elkview, Shafer sent a “Vance Refrigeration” T-shirt he wore in the “Fun Run” episode of “The Office” (along with an autographed still photo from the episode) to the event, where 19 four-person teams played in the 2020 Recovery Point West Virginia Tee Off for Recovery Golf Tournament.
Held at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston on Sept. 28, the second annual event was a fundraiser for the Recovery Point women’s facility on Stockton Street on the West Side.
“Last year was our first large fundraiser for our women’s facility in Charleston, which is a 110-bed, women’s long-term residential recovery program that’s been open since 2016,” Recovery Point of West Virginia Director of Development Allison Conley said. “Last year, we had a $30,000 goal to purchase a children’s playground for the facility. We also have a 24-bed women’s apartment complex out back where some of the graduates live. Some of them have regained custody of their children, and we want it to be a safe place for mothers and children to live and interact.”
Conley said the $30,000 goal was met in 2019, and construction on the project began earlier this month.
“That all came from last year’s event,” she said. “With this year’s proceeds, again $30,000, we want to be able to build a fence around the playground and make building enhancements; there are always things that need to be done to the building and there are operational costs.”
Conley noted that donations to Recovery Point have been lower this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve definitely seen the effects of that organizationally — not as many donations have been coming in because everybody’s pocketbook has been affected.”
Monday’s outdoor event allowed adherence to CDC social distancing guidelines, she added. “We thought it was an awesome opportunity to raise money, educate people about Recovery Point, and, hopefully, boost morale in the community because so many events have been canceled.”
Shafer’s donation was raffled off and won by Tammy Cook of Charleston. Other donated prizes included a golf foursome package at The Greenbrier and $500 in lottery tickets from the West Virginia Lottery.
The nonprofit, Huntington-based Recovery Point West Virginia offers no-cost recovery services to men and women throughout the Mountain State. More information is available at www.recoverypointwv.org or by calling 304-523-4673.