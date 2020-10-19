Due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions and restrictions, The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston discontinued its monthly newsletter starting in May and all activities for the senior-oriented organization were canceled until further notice.
Newsletters have been mailed recently, however, according to The Shepherd’s Center President John Fleek.
“We have had to reduce the number of mailings to meet expenses,” Fleek explained.
To receive a newsletter, contact John Fleek at 304-552-6357 or Terry Cunningham at 304-541-2615 to be placed on the mailing list, either as a previous or new subscriber. Fleek and Cunningham can also provide more information about The Shepherd’s Center.
Fleek and Cunningham edit The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston’s newsletter. Contributing reporters include Connie Hudson of the Kanawha Valley Senior Services’ Tiskelwah Center on the West Side, Tonya Cummings of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center on Charleston’s East End, Kathy Barnett of the Hansford Center in St. Albans, Karen Fritz of the Nitro Senior Center, Becky Goodwin of the St. Albans Public Library, Nancy Struthers of ECO-Tip, and Tom Wills of AARP.
“When we feel comfortable reopening activities such as luncheons, bridge, exercise, etc., we will publish another newsletter with information on times and places,” Fleek said in an email.
In the fall 2020 newsletter, Fleek wrote, “It’s been a unique year so far and not in a good way. It has been especially bad for The Shepherd’s Center since the virus has put a halt to the programs that we have been providing or advertising for seniors.
“Given our additional financial problems, it has been quite disheartening.
“Thanks to your generous giving, we are currently in a position to begin newsletters again. Since there are no activities to report, the newsletter will be smaller. The program we instituted in the June newsletter gave us some information we needed: of the 2,400 families/organizations receiving the newsletter, only 300-400 responded. We are currently working on the mailing list and trying not to leave anyone out.
“Everyone who has donated to SCOC in the past three years should still be receiving the newsletter.”
Fleek wrote that, along with other regular programs this year, The Shepherd’s Center’s monthly luncheons were canceled through October, but “We are still holding out hope for the Christmas luncheon. Mark Martin, the harpist who played for us last December, is still willing to play for us if things improve.
“I would like to invite you to send me comments and ideas about programs we could have next year and also ideas for topics we can discuss in the newsletter,” Fleek said.
He said he hopes The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston can return to publishing nine issues per year in 2021.
The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston is a multifaith coalition of Charleston area congregations in ministry with adults ages 55 and older, to encourage participation in current congregational activities through its newsletter and to establish new activities and opportunities as a group of congregations.
Information on The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston is also available on its website, www.scocwv.org.