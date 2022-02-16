She asked me not to call the police -- a college girl, driving her grandmother’s car. I stood on the side of the road, eyeing my smashed tail light, wondering why she’d slammed into me. But I nodded to her.
This was years ago in Florida. My mechanic fixed it with little expense, so I told her to help someone else when the time came.
Lucky her?
No, lucky me.
A few months later, I backed into a car in my driveway and discovered my new agent wasn’t licensed in Florida -- I was uninsured. All I could think was that if I’d called in that first accident, a Florida trooper would have taken me off to jail.
Grateful to God? Yes, but also angry at my agent. I had to pay for the repairs and a $1,000 premium to get reinsured.
I covered it -- the agent’s wife had cancer and I didn’t want to confront him. But every time I saw his billboard ad, bitterness swept over me.
I’m now grateful for my bad agent. Why? Let me show you.
One day, as I was passing the aforementioned billboard, the Lord guided me, telling me to seek blessings for him. I thought of Moses, who always took up for the wrongdoers, so I did as told.
“God bless you,” I said, looking at his billboard. “God bless you. God bless you.”
I felt like Gomer Pyle, the character from “The Andy Griffith Show” who says things over and over. But the anger left me.
It came back. Whenever I passed his sign, the bitterness would return. “God bless you,” I said. “God bless you. God bless you.” And it worked. The anger left again.
Then I used it when a friend betrayed me. Worked there, too. “I Gomer-Pyle God bless you” -- even if that meant saying it every 15 minutes. The resentment always left.
Oh, wow! This was the secret sauce!
I thought of the advice many people give: "When you’re harmed, walk away and don’t look back.”
Listen to me: If you practice that all the time, you will know no one. Your closest and dearest are going to harm you. And that’s just your first problem.
If you don’t deal with the bitterness, it will grow inside you like a vicious weed. The incident will cross your mind and resentment will return. Not good -- countless studies prove that the mind and body are connected. It’s forgiveness that kills bitterness. Forgiveness protects your health.
Then why is it so hard? Because it’s unfair. The wrongdoer should get punishment. He or she doesn’t deserve forgiveness.
Neither do you and I when we fail. I’m grateful to those who’ve extended mercy in the face of my stupidity. I’m so thankful that God forgives me.
Once you learn the power of “Gomer-Pyle God blessing,” you’ll forgive easily. You’ll also forget.
I remember turning to God about this. “Lord, I forgave my colleague, trusted her and she divulged another secret.” I blamed it on forgetting.
Does scripture have an answer? Leaving out Judas Iscariot, whom did Jesus trust?
1. Everyone equally.
2. The 11 disciples equally.
3. The 11 disciples, but not equally.
4. The Bible gives no indication.
Review your choices and lock in your answer.
We learn about Jesus' trust when the Holy Spirit descended on the disciples in Jerusalem. Scripture tells us they were all Galileans (Acts 2:7). Why does that matter?
Jerusalem was in Judea, while Galilee was far to the north. Nazareth and Capernaum, where Jesus grew up and lived, were in Galilee (Matthew 4:13).
In other words, Jesus surrounded himself with the boys from the 'hood -- the men He trusted most. Even so, only three disciples were allowed at certain events, such as the resurrection of Jairus’ daughter.
These disciples were Peter, James and John (Mark 5:37). The answer is no. 3.
This is quite interesting, because we think John was the youngest. Why would Jesus trust a kid?
Because John was most likely Jesus’ cousin. Check my website or Google my name and “boys from the ‘hood.” There’s ample evidence that John’s mother and Mary were sisters, making their children cousins.
Jesus was careful where He placed His trust. Scripture says, “He knew what was in man” (John 2:25). You should also trust carefully.
Remember my colleague divulging secrets? That wasn’t from me forgiving and forgetting. I trusted too easily. Forgiveness and trust are different things.
Try out the secret sauce today: Say “God bless you. God bless you. God bless you.” And, believe me, you'll be the most blessed.