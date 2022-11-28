Christmas parades, concerts, bazaars, and more holiday festivities are in store this week and weekend throughout the Metro circulation area. Here’s a sampling of some of the family-friendly, seasonal fare to enjoy:
THURSDAY, DEC. 1 Christmas at Coonskin
The Kanawha County Commission and West Virginia American Water Company will co-sponsor a Christmas at Coonskin program at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 5 until 7 p.m.
Along with featuring the opening of the Coonskin Festival of Lights, the event will include live music from the Charleston Metro Band; fundraisers such as bake sales and hot dog sales operated by Kanawha County high schools; a card-making station overseen by the Junior League; Hoppy’s Little Express train; appearances by Santa Claus and Jingles the Elf; and more.
The United Way of Central West Virginia will accept donations for its coat drive and members of the Marine Corps will accept donations for the Toys for Tots holiday toy drive during the event.
‘Mary’
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present “Mary, A Rock Opera” by Dan Kehde and the late Mark Scarpelli at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1-3 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 3-4 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston.
Advance tickets are available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com or cyaccharleston.com. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door prior to each performance.
Candy Cane Wreath Workshop
Lisa Alto and Alto Design Craft Classes will host a candy cane wreath-making workshop from 7 until 9 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Tickets are $28.50, which includes all supplies needed to make a wreath. Tickets are limited. Register through PayPal at Alto Design and type “Candy Cane Wreath” in the notes.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2 MGH Holiday Bazaar
Montgomery General Hospital will host a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery.
Local vendors, crafters, and businesses that would like to participate will be asked to donate door prizes with a value of at least $20. For more information, email holidaybazaar@mghwv.org.
Cocoa & Cookies with Santa
The Nitro Woman’s Club will host a Cocoa & Cookies with Santa event from 5 until 7 p.m. at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro.
Participants can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make “reindeer food.”
Participants are also encouraged to bring canned goods to be donated to a local food pantry for the season.
South Charleston Tree Lighting
A Christmas tree-lighting event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Mound on D Street in South Charleston. Attractions will include photo ops with Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; holiday music by the Metro Band and free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate.
Yuletide in the Park Tree Lighting
The annual Yuletide in the Park tree lighting will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. Activities will include Christmas lights, carriage rides, a live Nativity, crafts, and more.
Dunbar Christmas Parade
The City of Dunbar will host its 25th annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. The parade will begin on 10th Street. It will proceed to Dunbar Avenue to 16th Street to Myers Avenue and to Dunbar City Hall. Line-up will get underway at 6 p.m. behind Ollie’s. Judges will be located at 12th Street and City Hall.
For more information, call the Dunbar Recreation Center at 304-766-0223.
Montgomery Christmas Parade
The City of Montgomery’s 2022 Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. in downtown Montgomery. Line-up will get underway at 6:15 p.m. at the Montgomery Fire Department station.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration
The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Charleston.
Puget Sound Company Holiday Concert
The Seattle-based a cappella ensemble Puget Sound Company will perform a free holiday concert at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston, at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 304-558-0220.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3 South Charleston Breakfast with Santa
Café Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, will host a Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon. For $5.99, children can eat one pancake, one egg, one sausage link, and juice or milk. Parents can enjoy the usual offerings from the café’s menu or a specially made latte.
Buffalo UMC Christmas Bazaar
Located in the historic Buffalo Square, Buffalo United Methodist Church will have their annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For sale will be crafts, new and used items, cookies, candy, hot dogs, and homemade soups. Food items can be eaten at the church or ordered for carry-out.
Sissonville Children’s Christmas Festival
The Sissonville Children’s Christmas Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville.
South Charleston Christmas Parade
The 2022 South Charleston Christmas Parade will start at noon on D Street in South Charleston.
For more information, go to visitsouthcharlestonWV.com or call 304-744-5552.
WVSO West Side Holiday Concert
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present a free holiday concert, “Season Celebrations,” at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington St., W., in Charleston.
Returning guest conductor Michelle Merrill will lead the WVSO in a show featuring selections such as “The First Noel,” “Hanukkah Festival Overture,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “The Polar Express Suite.”
St. Albans Christmas Parade
The City of St. Albans’ 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 3 p.m. Those interested in participating or receiving more information can contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or ParadeLady SA@gmail.
Other St. Albans holiday events on Saturday include Santa at Chandler’s Floor & Wall Coverings on Main Street at 5 p.m., the Christmas tree lighting on Main Street at 6 p.m., a candle-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. (dusk) at Cunningham Memorial Park (from 6 to 8 p.m., luminaries can be viewed aboard a 1929 caboose provided by the St. Albans Historical Society at 848 Saunders St.), the boat parade along the Kanawha River at 7 p.m., and an all-faiths celebration service at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, at 7 p.m.
Sissonville Christmas Parade
The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. with line-up preceding at 3:30 p.m. at Sissonville Middle School. The parade will proceed north along Sissonville Drive to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints near Flinn Elementary School.
Sissonville High School Student Council members will host a Cupcakes & Cocoa with Santa event after the parade for $5 per person, with proceeds to support the SHS Student Council.
Saturday, Dec. 17, will be the parade rain date (the parade will still start at 4:30 p.m.).
Nitro Christmas Parade
The 2022 Nitro Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m.
For more information, call the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4 Holiday Sweets & Sounds
The Nitro High School Showcats show choir will host Holiday Sweets & Sounds at 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school, 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro.
Admission is $10 per person; children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free.