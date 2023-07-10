Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A beginner- and family-friendly challenge in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the Thurmond Triathon, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the historic Fayette County community.

The 12th annual triathlon will begin at 10 a.m. at the Thurmond Train Depot, 174 Main St. in Thurmond. It will continue across the bridge over the New River, and then bike two miles to Stonecliff Beach. The race will then move to the New River, for a 1.5-mile span of easy paddling. On the last leg of the triathlon, racers will run from the Dun Glen Day Use Area and make their way back into Thurmond, a 2-mile loop.

