A beginner- and family-friendly challenge in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the Thurmond Triathon, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the historic Fayette County community.
The 12th annual triathlon will begin at 10 a.m. at the Thurmond Train Depot, 174 Main St. in Thurmond. It will continue across the bridge over the New River, and then bike two miles to Stonecliff Beach. The race will then move to the New River, for a 1.5-mile span of easy paddling. On the last leg of the triathlon, racers will run from the Dun Glen Day Use Area and make their way back into Thurmond, a 2-mile loop.
The entry fee is $25 for individuals, $40 for couples, and $50 for family. Fees increase by $10 on the day of the race. Online registration is available through Aug. 5. The first 30 registrants will be guaranteed an event T-shirt.
Solo triathlon categories are male ages 7 to 12, male ages 13 to 17, male ages 18-plus, female ages 7 to 12, female ages 13 to 17, and female ages 18-plus.
Duo teams must cross the finish line together. These team categories include duo with a child 12 and younger, duo with a child over age 12, and adult duo.
Families must cross the finish line together as well. Family categories are family with the youngest child 12 and younger, family with the youngest child over age 12, and adult families.
"My family has participated in the Thurmond Triathlon for several years," Active Southern West Virginia Executive Director Melanie Seiler said in a release from the agency. "It is a great event to get my young daughters looking forward to and preparing for a race challenge that we know they can conquer. The distances are fairly short on each leg, and the volunteers make it so nice with orange slices and warm cheers. This event is a true asset to our community."