The 2021 Tour De Coal river float held on June 19 on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans this month catapulted the event to an assessment of being the largest kayaking event in the United States.
That's according to a pair of knowledgeable sources in the field (or in the water, as it were). Tour De Coal Chairman Bill Currey of the Coal River Group and Brewster Rhodes, director of the largest paddling event in the United States, the Ohio River Paddlefest, held annually on the Ohio in Cincinnati.
Currey estimated at least 1,500 people floated down the Coal for this year's event. That estimate was based on the number of kayaks volunteers from the St. Albans High School football team culled from the river between noon and 5 p.m. on June 19.
Rhodes attended the 12-mile flatwater float earlier this month.
In recent years, the Tour De Coal has distinguished itself as the second largest float event, attendance-wise, but, after a COVID-19-compelled cancellation last year, the 2021 kayak flotilla returned to the Coal River Water Trail with a big splash, according to Currey.
"The Tour De Coal faced almost insurmountable odds as the COVID-19 warnings continued until the day of the event," he said, "and then the weather became a major issue the day before the event."
Nonetheless, Currey said, the efforts of more than 200 Tour De Coal volunteers made the 17th annual river float a safe and successful occasion.
"The weather reports were dire at the beginning of the day, but, as the day wore on, the weather became better and better and better. As the happy -- and tired -- paddlers began to arrive at the Gateway Shopping Center and the DNR boat ramp, the weather turned summer-like and dry," Currey said.
Currey added that paid attendance for this year's Tour De Coal will be announced after auditing and accounting are completed.
He said the Coal River Group created the Tour De Coal to encourage people to return to the Coal River and assist in cleanups and trash removals of it and other area rivers. Hundreds of cleanups have taken place since.
Kayak Fishing Tournament
The third annual Fishin' For Mountain Mission Kayak Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 24. The tournament will take place from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a 5 p.m. awards ceremony at Meadowood Park in Tornado, hosted by the Coal River Group.
Open waters for the tourney include the Kanawha, Elk, Gauley, Big Coal and Little Coal rivers.
Tournament registration is $30, with proceeds earmarked for Mountain Mission's emergency assistance programs.
Those fishing will have opportunities to win some of more than $2,500 in prizes, including a Nucanoe kayak and the WQBE Rabbit's Big Bass Contest.
For more information or to register for the Fishin' for Mountain Mission Kayak Fishing Tournament, visit SWVKA or Mountain State Kayak Anglers on Facebook.