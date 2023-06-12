Marking its 20th year afloat, the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event will begin at Meadowood Park, 181 Pettigrew Lane in Tornado, on Saturday, June 17.
The annual community kayak float along 12 miles of the Coal River Water Trail will conclude in St. Albans. The float isn’t a competitive race, but, rather, a leisurely, fundraising event to support the river restoration efforts of the nonprofit Coal River Group, which is based at Meadowood Park.
While kayakers can register on Saturday morning, the Coal River Group will permit kayak drop-offs, for $5, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday. (The $5 fee is applied toward security for participants’ equipment, which will be monitored during the night.)
At 7 a.m. on Saturday, shuttles will begin from the Gateway Shopping Center and the Loop parking lot in St. Albans to Meadowood Park. (Shuttles will not be provided back to Meadowood Park at the end of the float, however.)
Bill Currey, co-founder and manager of the Coal River Group and a Tour De Coal organizer, said a new, 150-foot-long launch site has been installed to improve and speed up river entry for this weekend’s event. Last week, he said, crews were working diligently toward readying the new launch point for the weekend.
“We’re preparing the launch site for 2,000 or more to take out and 2,000 to 3,000 at the Gateway Shopping Center,” Currey said. “It’s a complicated process, but we’ve been doing it for 20 years. It’s a cooperative agreement with the City of St. Albans, and we partner up really well. ... The combination has created a major impact on the whole region.”
Last year’s Tour De Coal hosted a record number of kayakers, estimated at more than 2,000 on the river, and Currey foresees at least that many this weekend, if not more.
“We are the largest kayaking event in the United States now, by nature of the publicity the Tour De Coal has generated over the years,” he said. “Every year we have over 25 states represented, and registrations are very strong this year.
“Tour De Coal is coming off three years of COVID, so we’re excited,” he added. “We’ve got T-shirts and artwork designed, and the boat launch at Meadowood Park has never been in better condition. We can probably send out 60 to 70 kayaks at a time. In the past, we could only do 10 or so boats at a time, but Nature has created a 150-foot beach for us.”
Currey said much of the Tour De Coal preparation involves logistics to relieve figurative logjams on the river and the roads to and from it. “That’s why we ask people to bring their kayaks from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, if they can, and leave them in preparation for launching. They can go home, come back Saturday, drive to the Gateway Shopping Center, and take one of five buses to the launch site.
“It all works. It takes 200 volunteers to make it work, but they’re seasoned, and our signage is excellent. Thanks to Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, we have a two-lane road now. That’s a big improvement that will facilitate making it all quicker,” Currey said.
Registration for the Tour De Coal costs $30 per person, with additional event T-shirts available for $17 each ($5 more if shirts are mailed). The registration fee is considered a charity donation and is nonrefundable.
Registration can be made online at www.coalrivergroup.com/payment-portal.html (the preferred method). Online registration will close on Friday evening.
Registration forms are also available at the Coal River Group’s offices at Meadowood Park through Saturday morning. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
For additional information, call 304-722-3055, visit www. CoalRiverGroup.com or email coalrivergroup@gmail.com.
Yak Fest
Yak Fest 2023, a land-based complement joining the Tour De Coal weekend festivities in 2018, will also take place on June 16 and 17 in St. Albans. Musicians, along with food, craft beer and other vendors, will be on site at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans both days.
The musical line-up for this year’s Yakfest are Friday entertainers The Weekend Warriors (4 to 5 p.m.), Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band (5 to 6 p.m.), Craig Gerdes (6 to 8 p.m.), and Hannah Dasher (8 to 10 p.m.). On Saturday, Thieves and Beggars will perform from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by Lojam (3 to 4 p.m.), Dave McCormick and His Dangerous Band (4 to 5 p.m.), Bent Whiskey (5 to 6 p.m.), Bucky Covington (6 to 8 p.m.), and The Davisson Brothers Band (8 until 10 p.m.).
In March, the Kanawha County Commission provided $10,000 toward this year’s Yak Fest.
For more information regarding Yak Fest activities, visit www.yakfestwv.com.