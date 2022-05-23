The 2022 Coal River Tour De Coal is set to take to the water on Saturday, June 18, and its host, the Coal River Group, expects thousands to show up in Tornado to participate in the 19th community river float.
“We are so proud that our little float trip event we put together has grown steadily over the years to the point that it is now considered the largest flatwater kayak event in the U.S.," said Bill Currey of the Coal River Group, one of the founders of the annual float trip, in a release.
“We were just starting to clean up what was then called 'the dirtiest river in the U.S.,’" Currey added of the Tour De Coal's origins. "We decided to try to clean up and restore the rivers. The first Tour De Coal was held in 2004. We were so excited about being able to convince 44 paddlers to join us in the first 12-mile float trip from Tornado at Upper Falls to downtown St. Albans near the Kanawha River.
“To say the Coal Rivers are different now is an understatement. We are now considered one of the cleanest rivers in the Eastern United States, and we have a wonderfully diverse fish population and one of the fastest growing kayak-based water trails in the U.S.,” Currey said.
Advance registration for the 2022 Tour De Coal can be made online at www.coalrivergroup.com.
The Tour De Coal will begin at 9 a.m. on June 18 at the Meadowood Park/Coal River Center headquarters located near Tornado. Participants are urged to bring their kayaks to the site on Friday, June 17, after 1 p.m. to drop them off. There is a $5 security fee.
Meadowood Park has recently undergone a major roadway paving and widening project. According to Currey, the changes will enhance the arrival and parking for the more than 1,000 paddlers who are expected.
“Every year we have had a very difficult time managing the traffic for the event, but the new roadway in the park will help us provide our visitors from over 18 states a much better experience coming in and out of the park," Currey said.
“The TDC is a hoot,” he added. “We look forward to helping the City of St. Albans to promote its weekend event, Yak Fest, which is a separate, two-day event on Main Street with music, food and craft beer, and, this year, fireworks.”
Currey said the two events bring thousands of people to the region and provide abundant business for its local merchants.
The Tour De Coal is a major fundraising event for the nonprofit Coal River Group, which uses the funds to continue its work to restore the rivers and bring new economic growth to the region.
For more information about the Coal River Group, contact Bill Currey at 304-419-4417.