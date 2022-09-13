Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hikers pass through the Glade Creek Trail in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Photo courtesy W.Va. Department of Tourism

In celebration of the autumn season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has released its annual fall foliage map.

Prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the map estimates times of peak foliage throughout the Mountain State to help travelers plan their fall getaways in Almost Heaven.

