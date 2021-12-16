Through their annual social media Facebook Challenge which requests suggestions for beneficiaries to support financially, the owners of Ball Toyota Charleston and L&S Toyota of Beckley uncovered tremendous need in schools throughout their communities and beyond.
The dealerships expanded upon their original goal of making a $20,000 gift to area schools based on the public input. Now, they are distributing donations of $500 each, totaling $73,000, to 146 schools throughout 10 counties this holiday season. The gifts are intended to support school children who need everyday items such as warm clothing, shoes and basic supplies.
Ball Toyota President Shawn Ball said he has found it heartwarming to see how many people responded to the Facebook Challenge, submitted their ideas and recommendations for the donations and who are working diligently to ensure every child’s needs are met.
“My ultimate goal is to help every school in the state establish a pantry filled with essential items so that school-age kids have what they need. We’re distributing the checks this week so schools have it before the holiday break,” Ball said in a news release.
The donations were announced formally at press conferences on Dec. 15 at the Charleston dealership at the Patrick Street Plaza on the West Side and on Dec. 16 at the L&S Toyota of Beckley location at 248 Auto Plaza Drive. Among those expected to attend the Charleston event were West Virginia Department of Education Deputy State Superintendent Michele L. Blatt; superintendents, administrators and counselors representing the schools receiving the donations; and representatives from United Way of Central West Virginia and United Way of Southern West Virginia.
In early October in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships announced the formation of a partnership with West Virginia Court Appointed Special Advocates and United Ways of West Virginia. The Ball Toyota dealership group is donating more than $250,000 to support children assisted through the court system by state CASA volunteers through that partnership.
The Toyota Family of Dealerships includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota of Beckley and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville.