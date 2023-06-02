Wavelene Leone stands beside an accessible Sienna that was given to Putnam County Aging Program as part of a mobility study done in conjunction with the Community Transportation Association of America. Photo courtesy Toyota W.Va.
The Good News Mountaineer Garage on Charleston's West Side has received $30,000 from Toyota West Virginia to make repairs on used vehicles it provides for its clients' transportation needs. Courtesy photo
Wavelene Leone stands beside an accessible Sienna that was given to Putnam County Aging Program as part of a mobility study done in conjunction with the Community Transportation Association of America. Photo courtesy Toyota W.Va.
Wavelene Leone stands beside an accessible Sienna that was given to Putnam County Aging Program as part of a mobility study done in conjunction with the Community Transportation Association of America. Photo courtesy Toyota W.Va.
The Good News Mountaineer Garage on Charleston's West Side has received $30,000 from Toyota West Virginia to make repairs on used vehicles it provides for its clients' transportation needs. Courtesy photo
Wavelene Leone stands beside an accessible Sienna that was given to Putnam County Aging Program as part of a mobility study done in conjunction with the Community Transportation Association of America. Photo courtesy Toyota W.Va.
Toyota West Virginia has announced three donations to improve mobility for clients of the Good News Mountaineer Garage, the Putnam County Aging Program and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority.
“Toyota strives to raise the quality and availability of mobility and to alleviate transportation burdens for those most vulnerable in our area,” Toyota West Virginia President David Rosier explained in a May 31 release from the automaker's Buffalo headquarters. “Today’s announcement is another step toward helping our community reach its full potential.”
Good News Mountaineer Garage received $30,000 to support repairs for used vehicles. Located on Fourth Avenue on Charleston's West Side, the Good News Mountaineer Garage helps economically disadvantaged individuals re-enter the workforce by providing transportation for them to attain employment or accomplish their educational goals.
The Putnam County Aging Program received an accessible Toyota Sienna to serve its senior clients. Putnam County Aging provides services that enable county residents, age 60 and older, to remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible. The accessible vehicle will allow easier pick-up and drop-off of Putnam Aging's clients.
The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority also received a Sienna, to serve BridgeValley Community and Technical College students. KRT is a public transportation system serving Kanawha County and portions of Fayette and Putnam counties.
The donations resulted from a research study of transportation challenges in the region. In 2022, Toyota West Virginia partnered with the Community Transportation Association of America to conduct a mobility needs assessment in Putnam County and the surrounding areas.
The CTAA study found higher-education students, older adults and economically disadvantaged individuals were disproportionately impacted by existing mobility gaps, according to Toyota West Virginia.
“I am thrilled that Toyota had the vision to make a partnership possible that will help solve the transportation challenge that students face,” KRTA Executive Director Sean Hill said in the release. “We are working together make education a priority and prepare the area’s workforce their upcoming careers.”
“Good News Mountaineer Garage has enjoyed a long partnership with Toyota West Virginia,” Good News Mountaineer Garage Executive Director also said in the release. “By helping those who need it most secure safe, reliable transportation, we are ensuring that our clients are building better lives for themselves and their families.”
“The Putnam County Aging Program is proud of the role we have played in helping elderly and disabled adults with access to critical care services,” said Jenni Sutherland, executive director of the Putnam County Aging Program. “This collaboration with Toyota and CTAA has helped our agency meet the increased demand for transportation services and improved the reliability of our transportation program.”
Toyota’s only combined engine and transmission plant in North America, Toyota West Virginia has invested more than $10 million in local philanthropic and educational initiatives over the past two decades.