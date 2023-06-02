Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Toyota West Virginia has announced three donations to improve mobility for clients of the Good News Mountaineer Garage, the Putnam County Aging Program and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

“Toyota strives to raise the quality and availability of mobility and to alleviate transportation burdens for those most vulnerable in our area,” Toyota West Virginia President David Rosier explained in a May 31 release from the automaker's Buffalo headquarters. “Today’s announcement is another step toward helping our community reach its full potential.”

