By definition, disasters bring calamity and destruction, but for small West Virginia communities, the days following a disaster can pose a different kind of challenge.
Even as the cleanup continues and damages are assessed, local leaders begin looking for help to cover the costs of recovery. For many, the process of applying for assistance can strain already limited resources.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia FEMA Integration Team are working to make applying for that aid less of a challenge.
Last month, the two agencies kicked off a new training program to help West Virginia Regional Planning and Development Councils navigate the process of applying for Public Assistance and share that knowledge with the state’s small towns and communities recovering after federally declared disasters.
There are 11 state planning and development districts that help small communities better attract funds from federal, state, and local agencies and also foster intergovernmental cooperation. They do this by helping their respective counties and communities work through grant processes, infrastructure development, and hazard mitigation plans.
In the first of an ongoing series of virtual workshops, the WV FIT and WVEMD offered instruction in how to walk local government and community leaders through the process of applying for funding assistance for post-disaster work such as debris removal or repair of roads and bridges.
WV FIT Disaster Field Coordinator James Young sees the important role the development councils can play in the recovery process.
“High-impact/low-capacity communities often struggle to manage both recovery and the FEMA Public Assistance process,” he said. “Leveraging the expertise of RPDCs will relieve pressure on communities so they can focus on other recovery priorities.”
WVEMD Public Assistance Lead Project Specialist Jason Means expresses a similar sentiment.
“Smaller communities often lack the resources to administer federal grant programs,” Means said. “The RPDCs are well-positioned within their respective communities to navigate FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to ensure applicants can prepare for -- and recover from -- the next disaster.”
Shane Whitehair is the executive director of the Region 7 Planning and Development Council, based in Buckhannon, and is serving as president of the West Virginia Association of Regional Councils. He said the group is looking forward to using this training.
“(We’re) excited to be working with WVEMD and FEMA,” he said. “This is extremely important, as this process can be very complex and overwhelming for West Virginia’s small communities. After a disaster occurs, we are confident this training will assist us in being prepared to help communities recover as quickly as possible.”
WV FIT Public Assistance Project Manager Austin Pennington was pleased with the turnout for the first event.
“Each of the 11 districts had representation,” he said. “All told, about 38 attended these first sessions. It’s exciting to see the interest and coordination on the federal, state, and local levels with this.”