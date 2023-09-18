A trio of early-fall festivals and one sky-high, first-time event designed expressly for young ladies this weekend will celebrate several modes of vintage and modern transportation, with charitable benefits earmarked in some instances at some of the locales.
Gauley Bridge Town Celebration
A two-day Gauley Bridge Town Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, providing contests, classic cars and other early fall family fun.
Factoring into that fun will be a variety of children’s games such as hula hoop, cookie stacking and doughnut contests on Friday. Each child will receive a free goody bag of prizes, and, on Friday evening, a “Spider-Man” movie will be screened, with free popcorn and a car decorating contest among the festivities.
The celebration will also include baking and chili contests ($10 entry fees for each), food trucks and bingo games.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Town Celebration will continue with a car show that will be held in downtown Gauley Bridge from 2 until 6 p.m. and include a burnout competition at 4 p.m.
Trophies will be awarded for best of show, Council’s Choice, and first through third place entries. The entry fee is $20, with all proceeds going to Kimber’s Crooked Mile for childhood scoliosis.
Clendenin Lions Club Fall Festival
Also on Saturday, the Clendenin Lions Club will host its fall festival in downtown Clendenin from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Scheduled festival activities include an Elk River Boutique fashion show from 10 until 11 a.m. and musical entertainment including Mason Adkins from 11 a.m. to noon, Chasity Dye from noon to 1 p.m. and No Regrets from 2 to 4 p.m. Providing a musical interlude will be the festival parade, which will step off at 1 p.m.
Festival proceeds will support Lions Club projects such as providing eyeglasses to those in need, Project Graduation and scholarships.
Vendor booth rentals are available for the Clendenin Lions Club Fall Festival; the cost is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. For more information about reserving rental spaces, contact Robin Fairchild at 304-548-7700.
St. Albans Rails Train Day Festival
Saturday will also mark the return of the Rails Train Day Festival in St. Albans. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with events happening in and around the C&O Depot on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans.
The depot and adjacent St. Albans Historical Society headquarters will be open for tours, research and exploring. The St. Albans mini-train will be available for inspection and photo ops.
Rails Train Day will also feature food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train (children will receive free whistles and engineer’s caps) and live music, including Ryan Brandenburg at 11 a.m., the Thomas Jude Band from Mingo County at noon, Charleston folk singer/songwriter J. Hatfield at 1 p.m. and the Esquires from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, go to MySAWV.com.
Girls in Aviation Day
If the Wild Blue Yonder is something you sometimes ponder, the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at West Virginia Yeager International Airport in Charleston, too.
The Marshall University Chapter of Women in Aviation will host Saturday’s event, which is open to females ages 8 to 18 and their adult chaperones for those under age 16.
Attendees will take part in various learning stations aimed at introducing aviation careers. They will have the opportunity to touch a plane, meet a pilot, learn about jobs and careers in aviation, discover flight training opportunities, learn aviation terminology, and more.
Registration is open for students and their chaperones. Chaperones and students must all have tickets to enter the event. Participants can come and go as they wish during the event, however.
The Disney motion picture “Planes” will be shown on a jumbo screen, beginning at noon.
The first 100 girls will receive an official GIAD swag bag as well.
Event sponsors are also being sought. For further information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Paige Withrow at paige@yeagerairport.com.