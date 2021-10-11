While Kanawha County officials have designated the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, for door-to-door Halloween trick or treating, several other similar, seasonal events in venues around the county are on the calendar throughout the area before then as well.
Below are some of the family-friendly, candy hand-out venues scheduled for the upcoming Halloween season:
• Clendenin Trunk or Treat
Elk Valley Physical Therapy will sponsor a drive-through trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the parking lot of Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin.
• Ice Arena Trunk or Treat
The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston will host “Trunk or Treat at the Rink!” at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Candy will be handed out from cars, the film “Cruella” will be shown at dark and ice bumper cars ($5) and ice skating ($6) will be available at the rink from 6 until 10 p.m. All those who pass out candy from their vehicles will receive free passes for skating and ice bumper cars.
WQBE Radio is participating in the program.
For more information, call 304-744-4423.
• St. Albans Trunk or Treat
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, next to The Grind restaurant, 1481 MacCorkle Ave., St Albans.
Any groups, businesses or others interested in setting up a booth at the event can find out more at the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
• KCS Fall Open House Trunk or Treat
Kanawha County Schools Virtual Department will host a fall open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 3300 Pennsylvania Ave. in Crede, near Elk Elementary Center.
A trunk or treat event will be part of the festivities, as will a costume contest, fall crafts and prize giveaways.
• BridgeValley Halloween Family Night
BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s annual Halloween Family Night will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the BVCTC South Charleston campus at 2001 Union Carbide Drive.
Admission is free. Activities from 5:30 to 8 p.m. will include Trunk or Treat, carnival games and prizes, followed at 8 p.m. by a free, outdoor screening of the film “Cruella.”
• Halloween Sensory ‘Spooktacular’
A free Halloween Sensory “Spooktacular” trunk or treat event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Camp Appalachia, 167 Fletcher Road in Scott Depot, for families of those with autism and special needs.
CARES is inviting businesses, groups and individuals to take part. Participants provide the trunks and toys or candy to distribute.
For more information, email AshleyWVCARES@gmail.com.
• Bible Center Church Trunk or Treat
Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive in Charleston, will host a Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
For directions to the church or further information, call 304-346-0431, ext. 322.
• Clendenin Library Drive-Thru
The Clendenin Branch Library will have a drive-thru Halloween event, sponsored by the library’s advisory board, at 100 Koontz Ave., Suite 100, in Clendenin.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the first 50 people who show their library cards when they enter the drive-thru receiving a prize. The program will also feature treats, craft kids, goodie bags and more. Tables will also be set up for those who choose to walk up to the program. Halloween costumes are optional.
For more details, phone the library at 304-548-6370.
• Rand Halloween Party
The Rand Community Center will host a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 30, offering residents a chance to distribute candy without having to answer their doors that evening if they prefer.
Rand residents can donate candy (nothing homemade) or money to purchase candy for the community party instead. Once their donations have been received by center representatives, homeowners will be given a paper notice to hang on their gate or door stating they donated candy to the center and for the children to go there for their treats.
Volunteers are also needed to work at the center’s party. To donate and receive a notice or to obtain more information about volunteering or otherwise participating in the party, call Barbara White at 304-925-3723, Ellen Carter at 304-925-4695 or the Rand Community Center at 304-925-9200.
The Rand Community Center is located at 5701 Church Drive in Rand.