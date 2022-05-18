After a two-year, pandemic-thwarted hiatus, the Truist Malden Salt Fest is scheduled to return from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden.
The 2022 Truist Malden Salt Fest will welcome visitors with free admission on Saturday. Artisans, food and craft vendors, a Kids’ Zone, tours of the Salt-Works museum and its other facilities, and an assortment of Appalachia-flavored activities are scheduled around the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works grounds. Kanawha Tradition, accompanying the Appalachian Country Cloggers, along with the Tray Wellington Band, the Buffalo Wabs, and the Price Hill Hustle, will provide live music and dancing during the festival, which made its debut in 2017 and attracted approximately 700 visitors that year.
The Salt Fest Parade will not take place this year, however, J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works owner Nancy Bruns said last week.
Much of the festival will, intrinsically, address the Kanawha Valley’s history and its extensive ties with the salt industry that once prospered there.
“We just want everybody to come, gather, and enjoy it,” Bruns said. “The goal is to keep the salt industry and its history in the Kanawha Valley alive; that’s really what settled us here.
“We have three really good bands who’ll be playing. The Sons of the American Revolution will be doing some demonstrations of early pioneer days. Members of the Appalachian Shawnee tribe will demonstrate Native American skills that were used back in the salt-making days; they’ll be making salt the way they made it then,” Bruns said.
Attractions for children will include some small farm animals to interact with and pony rides. “Belle Chemical will be here with their Kids’ Zone to do science projects with the kids, too,” Bruns said.
“We’re hoping for great weather — and it’s free,” she added, noting that Saturday’s Salt Fest will be pet-friendly (dogs must be leashed and well-behaved).
Kanawha Valley Bank, forerunner of the modern-day BB&T, which has rebranded as Truist, was founded to rebuild the Kanawha Valley’s salt industry after it nearly collapsed during the Civil War.
William Dickinson Jr., son of the founder of Dickinson Salt-Works, and colleagues opened the bank in 1867. The bank’s financial support revived several salt businesses in the Kanawha Valley, which thrived for several more decades.
According to an Oct. 17 Charleston Gazette-Mail article by reporter Jennifer Gardner, Dickinson Salt-Works became the longest — and only — company to remain in business as others struggled and shuttered in the 20th century. Dickinson Salt-Works discontinued its production and operations in 1945.
Dickinson descendants (and brother and sister) Bruns and Lewis Payne reopened the family business in 2013. “Their salt comes from the same sea, hundreds of feet below the Appalachian Mountains, but it is processed naturally in small batches and sold as a gourmet salt,” the 2017 Gazette-Mail article states.
The Kanawha County Commission designated Malden as a special interest area, the Kanawha Salines Historic Salt District, in July 2017.
In 2019, the Roswell, Georgia-based Southeast Tourism Society named the Malden Salt Fest one of its Top 20 Events in the Southeast for September. A nonprofit organization promoting travel and tourism, the STS has highlighted public events happening in West Virginia and 11 other Southeast states since 1985.
For more information and updates regarding Saturday’s 2022 Truist Salt Fest, go online to jqdsalt.com or call 304-925-7918.
J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works is located at 4797 Midland Drive in Malden.