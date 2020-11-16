Merging a full day of flag football and community fundraising, the second annual Turkey Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the football field in Marmet.
Last year’s defending championship team will participate in the adult flag football tournament that will be played until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Eight teams will compete during the event.
Admission is free. Donations will be welcome to support a $1,000 scholarship for a local high school senior.
Concessions, such as hot dogs, nachos and cheese, chips, and beverages, will be available for purchase as well. Proceeds from the concession sales will go to the 2021 Gabby Strong Back-to-School Giveaway.
During the Turkey Bowl, pop-up tents will be set up around the field, with American Greeting cards for various occasions available for purchase at half their retail price. All of the proceeds from the card sales will go to support medical costs being incurred by a Cabin Creek family whose daughter, Kaislynn P., is undergoing treatment for cancer.
For more information about the Turkey Bowl and its fundraising efforts, contact Sandra at 304-549-3400.