Over the past several months, the Union Mission Board of Directors, along with Jason Quintrell, president and CEO of Union Mission, have been painstakingly examining a commercial building that has been on the market for a while in eastern Kanawha City.
In January, however, they were able to negotiate a purchase price and have officially acquired the building. The opportunities this building provides for much-needed storage and retail space are vast.
“For years, we have realized we needed additional warehouse space and a possible expansion of more retail for our thrift store,” said Dr. Mitri Ghareeb, vice chair of the Union Mission Board. “This location not only provided the warehouse space the mission needed, but also is more retail-friendly being in the business section of Kanawha City.”
The building is approximately 8,000 square feet of warehouse space and an additional 1,000 square feet of retail space. The building includes off-street parking and three large warehouse garage doors with two of them being located in the rear alleyway. Located on 50th Street in Kanawha City, the building sees a large amount of traffic and can provide daily reminders of the mission’s presence in the area.
“The benefits of a large building like this are obvious,” said Quintrell. “A secondary benefit that excites me, however, is having the Union Mission name more prominently displayed in the heart of Kanawha City. Our location up South Park Road has provided acres of room for our campus but not many people travel that road. I hear people say they are not familiar with where we are located in Kanawha City. This new building will provide higher visibility for the Union Mission brand and remind people of our goal to help the hurting people of West Virginia.”
While the building offers various options for use, the primary focus is to improve the operations of the thrift store and donation center. The space currently available for both has been exceeded and has caused logistical issues for several years.
“If you have ever made a donation of goods to Union Mission, you have most likely seen our dock area and garage bays busting at the seams,” Quintrell said. “At times, incoming donations experience a bottleneck at the sortation process. This new building will help eliminate that bottleneck.”
The existing Union Mission Thrift Store on South Park Road will not change. It will maintain the same hours and provide the same products.
The donation drop-off at the dock of the existing thrift store will not change, either. Donations will be received at the same spot but will be partially sorted with the majority of items transferred to the new warehouse space on 50th Street where they can be properly sorted, priced, and inventoried. Some items will be displayed at the 50th Street location.
“We are eager to offer an additional option for displaying our products to the public,” said Melissa Wright-Coleman, manager of the thrift store. “At times, people may donate a large antique piece of furniture or a furniture set. They may even include an estimated or appraised value when they make the donation. This new location will allow us to display the item properly so we may have a better chance of selling it for the estimated value. That extra income can really help bolster our organization-wide ministries.”
At this time, there is no date set as to when the new retail location will be open but the warehouse space will be utilized immediately. Updates will be shared regularly as the opening of the new retail space approaches.
A blessing that makes this story even better
This story requires an addendum that gloriously points to God and how he works through his people. Upon hearing the Mission’s intent to purchase this building, a longtime supporting family of the mission felt compelled to help the organization start this new endeavor off on the right foot.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say this gets me a little choked up to talk about,” Quintrell said. “A family that has faithfully given to the mission for years reached out to me and explained how they want to help with the launch of the new warehouse/retail space. I never dreamed that their meaning of ‘help’’ was to cover the entire purchase of the building! Union Mission will have zero debt with the acquisition of this valuable asset. I am amazed and humbled to see how God works through his people. I would say it is unbelievable, but I have seen in the last five years how God can do miracles here at the mission.”