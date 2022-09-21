More than 1,000 volunteers will pitch in today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, around the region as participants in the United Way of Central West Virginia’s 17th 2022 Day of Caring.
“Change Happens Here!” is the theme of this year’s event, in which volunteers from more than 70 businesses, churches and other organizations will roll up their sleeves and undertake home improvement and other service projects throughout six counties.
“We unite communities to better serve the needs of their people,” United Way of Central West Virginia President Margaret O’Neal said. “We unite people to do more and be more for their communities. We unite for the common good as we fight for every person in every community. By participating in Day of Caring, volunteers not only exercise their team-building skills but also support a nonprofit that upholds such principles.”
The first Day of Caring took place in the Kanawha Valley in 2006. A total of 230 volunteers participated in that inaugural event, with 26 teams undertaking 30 service projects. According to O’Neal, the Day of Caring has grown substantially in following years to become Central West Virginia’s largest one-day volunteer event.
Teams participating in repair, beautification and other service projects today have come from Appalachian Power, Alford Home Solutions, AmeriCorps Seniors of United Way of Central West Virginia, Belle Chemical Company, the district staff of Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), Boone Memorial Hospital, City National Bank, Bowles Rice LLP, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Dow Chemical Company, CAMC, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, the CAMC Institute, the CARE Team, the City of Charleston, the Charleston Police Department, Capitol City Baptist Church, CASCI, CASCI-FEP Claims, CF BCBS, Dynamic Physical Therapy, Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church, Emerging Leaders United, FORVIS, EnACT, Encova, EY, Enterprise Holdings, FamilyCare Health Centers, Fifth Third Bank, Four Points by Sheraton, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Frost Brown Todd, Highmark West Virginia, HospiceCare, Humana, Huntington National Bank, IFF, Jackson Kelly, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Kanawha County Schools Attendance and Social Services, Komax Business Systems, KVC West Virginia, LANXESS, the Marshall University School of Medicine, Mission West Virginia, the Oakwood Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, Optimum Business, PC&A, Peoples Federal Credit Union, the Pilot Club of Charleston, the Putnam Wellness Coalition, Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, Recovery Point Charleston, the Rotary Club of Putnam County, RSVP of United Way of Central West Virginia, TC Energy, The Health Plan of West Virginia, Truist, UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, United Bank, United Talent Staffing, United Way agencies, the University of Charleston Radiology Department, the Upper Big Branch Mining Memorial Group, WesBanco, and West Virginia American Water.
Today’s service project sites where they will work include: the American Red Cross of Central and Southern West Virginia, the B.A.R.N. Community Group, the Buffalo Senior Center, Camp Virgil Tate, Capitol Market, the Charleston Kanawha Housing Authority, Covenant House, Daymark, Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, the Gabriel Project of West Virginia-Metro Valley, Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, the Hansford Senior Center, Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries, Heartbeat of the Valley, HospiceCare, the Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home, Kanawha Valley Senior Services, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Manna Meal, the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance, the Nitro Senior Center, Pollen8, the Putnam County Aging-Hometown Senior Center, the Putnam County Aging Program, the Putnam County Animal Shelter, Rea of Hope, Read Aloud West Virginia, the Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, Recovery Point Charleston, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia, the Charleston Police and Fire Departments’ Safety House, the Second Avenue Community Center, St. Albans Housing, The Healing House, The Maker’s Center, the Salvation Army Area Command, the Town of Eleanor, the City of St. Albans, the Town of Whitesville, the Town of Logan, the UKVSAC at the Booker T. Washington, Union Mission Ministries, the United Way of Central West Virginia, the Upper Big Branch Mining Memorial Group, Winfield Elementary School, the YMCA of Kanawha Valley, the YWCA Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion, the YWCA Mel Wolfe Child Development Center, the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program, the YWCA Past & Present Store, the YWCA Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment, the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, and the Zion Child Development Center.
An outdoor, picnic-style after-party for Day of Caring participants is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. today at the United Way of Central West Virginia’s headquarters at 1 United Way Square in Charleston.
Today’s Day of Caring was preceded by a nonperishable-food collection for area senior food boxes.
Encova is this year’s Platinum Sponsor for the 2022 Day of Caring activities. UniCare is the Gold Sponsor and Optimum is the Silver Sponsor.
For more information about Day of Caring, contact United Way of Central West Virginia Marketing and Engagement Coordinator Emily Halen at 304-340-3544.