More than 1,000 volunteers will pitch in today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, around the region as participants in the United Way of Central West Virginia’s 17th 2022 Day of Caring.

“Change Happens Here!” is the theme of this year’s event, in which volunteers from more than 70 businesses, churches and other organizations will roll up their sleeves and undertake home improvement and other service projects throughout six counties.

